GameStop just dropped some big amiibo deals, and my savings are in danger

The recent Nintendo US price hikes, which affected "select amiibo" and have made the new wave of Nintendo Switch 2 NFC-enabled collectibles pricier than ever, but GameStop has come to the rescue.

The prices of all the brand-new Switch 2 amiibo (Donkey Kong Bananza and Pauline excluded) are down to just $19.99 at GameStop, which includes both the new Legend of Zelda and Street Fighter 6 figures. At launch, the Switch accessories were $29.99 and $39.99, respectively, which was a considerable markup from previous releases. Even the SF6 amiibo card starter set, which contains 22 NFC cards, is less than $20 today.

The US price increases made me seriously reconsider if my amiibo-collecting days were over, but these GameStop bargains have re-lit the Nintendo merch-obsessed fire deep within my soul - gimmie, gimmie, gimmie!

The Legend of Zelda amiibo deals

Sidon The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - The Sidon amiibo originally launched for $29.99 on the same day as the Switch 2, but now my favorite Zora boy is down to just $19.99. Not only is that a saving of $10, but he can be used with Tears of the Kingdom or Breath of the Wild to unlock extra weapons and materials to help you on your journey. UK: £16.99 at Nintendo

Riju The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - This stunning amiibo, which features Riju looking as fierce as ever, also launched with a $39.99 MSRP, but is down to $19.99 at GameStop. While the Sidon amiibo has dropped to $19.99 at other retailers in the past, this is the first time I've seen any savings on this Riju collectible, making it one of the best amiibo deals I've spotted for the Switch 2 generation. UK: £16.99 at Nintendo

Yunobo The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - Yunobo's pose for this amiibo looks just as shocked as I did when I first noticed that he was only $19.99 at GameStop, a $10 saving off his $29.99 MSRP. Just like Riju, this is the first time I've seen any discount on this adorable Goron figure. UK: £16.99 at Nintendo

Tulin The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo | $29.99 $19.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - Tulin, the last of the Tears of the Kingdom amiibo figures out so far, is also included in today's GameStop savings. Right now, he's just $19.99, a saving of $10 off his $29.99 MSRP - ideal if you've yet to add the cute Rito to your Zelda amiibo collection. UK: £16.99 at Nintendo

Street Fighter 6 amiibo deals

Street Fighter 6 amiibo Card Starter Set | $39.99 $19.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - Street Fighter fans can also grab the amiibo card starter set, which includes 22 NFC-enabled cards featuring all the characters from Year 1. This set was $39.99 at launch, but now GameStop has dropped it down to just $19.99, saving you $20 on these stunning collectible cards.

UK: £24.99 at Nintendo



UK: £24.99 at Nintendo Read more ▼

Street Fighter 6 Luke amiibo | $39.99 $19.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - The recent wave of Street Fighter 6 amiibos are also included in this GameStop sale, which is a big deal considering this Luke is bigger than your average figure. Originally $39.99, this Luke amiibo is now available for just $19.99, meaning you're saving $20 here. You could even get another amiibo for that. UK: £24.99 at Nintendo

Street Fighter 6 Jamie amiibo | $39.99 $19.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - If you aren't a Street Fighter 6 Luke main, you can also grab the Jamie amiibo at GameStop. Like the rest of the set, Jamie is also just $19.99, a $20 saving off his original $39.99 MSRP. Just like Luke, using Jamie in SF6 will gain you some in-game goodies and let you save your customized outfit and player settings. UK: £24.99 at Nintendo

Street Fighter 6 Kimberly amiibo | $39.99 $19.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - To finish up the set of three figures, the Kimberly amiibo is also included as part of these GameStop savings. Today, you pick her up for $19.99, saving you $20 off her $39.99 MSRP. Using her in-game will also net you some in-game rewards and allow you to save your player settings and customized outfit. UK: £24.99 at Nintendo

