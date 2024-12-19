Even Tom Nook couldn't refuse this record low Lego Animal Crossing deal

If you're building up your own miniature Lego Animal Crossing village, you shouldn't need one of Tom Nook's infamous mortgages to pick up one of the best sets - K.K.’s Concert in The Plaza kit just hit a record low price.

You can currently grab one of the biggest Lego Animal Crossing sets for $59.99 at Walmart instead of $74.99 and, so far as I'm able to tell, it's never been cheaper. OK, so it arrives after Christmas. But if you want a self-gift to chase away the winter blues, this should do the trick.

Based in the UK? Not to worry, you can pick the set up for £55 at Argos rather than £69.99.

Should you buy Lego K.K.'s Concert at the Plaza?

A lot of whether you should buy this kit will come down to a couple of factors: whether it's your first Lego Animal Crossing set, if you want a centerpiece for your mini village, and if you love K.K. enough to warrant shelling out the cash.

Let's start backwards with that final point. To put it plainly, this is the only set to include the DJ doggo - he doesn't appear anywhere else. As for wanting a showstopper to cap off your collection, this is a pretty solid purchase. As one of the biggest Lego Animal Crossing builds, it provides a natural focal point for everything else to be laid out around... which is fitting, seeing as it's usually in the middle of your in-game village.

However, if this would be your first AC set, I'd actually recommend opting for Lego Isabelle's House Visit instead. As we mention in our review, this one "captures that game magic perfectly" thanks to bundling up some of the franchise's most iconic elements for a reasonable price. Indeed, you can grab it for $31.95 at Amazon instead of the usual $39.99 right now.

While K.K.'s Concert at the Plaza is a grand build, it's somewhat minimalist in approach and works best as part of a collection rather than on its own.

