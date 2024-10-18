Best Disney Halloween merch 2024

Disney Halloween merch is one of my favorite things about spooky season. While you might not associate the House of Mouse with things that go bump in the night, its All Hallows' offerings have been consistently great for years.

That's why I keep a close eye on Disney Halloween merch each year – and why I've narrowed things down to what I think are the very best offerings in 2024. There's certainly enough to choose from, and plenty is on offer right now as we rattle jauntily toward Halloween itself like Walt's dancing skeletons from back in the day (early Disney was weird, and I'm here for it).

Personally speaking, my favorites would be the weighted Haunted Mansion blanket – which is cozy enough for you to sleep like the dead – and the autumnal wreath taken straight from Main Street at Disney World. Hoping to get some timely Disney gifts , on the other hand? I'm a big fan of the glowing pumpkins that can sit on a desk or shelf, while the annual Disney Halloween plushes are always winners. I have the latter myself, and they've cheered up the space now the weather is closing in.

Best Disney Halloween decorations 2024

Best cheap 1. Light-Up Jack-o'-Lanterns View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Fairly affordable

✅ Bright & cheerful

❌ Large sizes OOS



An enormous version of this Jack-o'-Lantern drops onto Disneyland Resort's Main Street USA every year, and it's one of those iconic decorations everyone looks forward to seeing. Now you can bring a (admittedly shrunken) version home. While numerous sizes are available for the glowing pumpkins, I'm most taken with the smallest. Besides being the perfect size for a desk or shelf, they bring a touch of Halloween cheer to proceedings without overpowering your space. Best novelty 2. Countdown Clock Calendar View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Perfect recreation

✅ Lights up

❌ Quite big



Anything based on Nightmare is going to catch my attention, but this Disney Halloween decoration goes the extra mile by bringing a slice of Tim Burton's film into real life. The on-screen clock can be found above Halloween Town Hall, and now you can count down to the spookiest season yourself… or to Christmas, if you'd prefer (you can swap the two out, alongside the number of days left). Because it glows with an eerie light too, it doesn't 'just' feel like an ornament. Best overall 3. Jack-o'-Lantern Wreath View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Gorgeous

✅ WDW decor

❌ Hard to find



This is honestly my favorite bit of Disney Halloween merch in 2024, and it seems as if everyone else agrees – it was snapped up remarkably fast. I can understand why. Besides having nostalgia on its side (it's inspired by the Walt Disney World decoration), it brings a pop of autumnal color to your home without feeling too overtly Halloween. Anyway, there's an outside chance it'll return so head over to the Disney Store and click 'notify me' just in case any stock reemerges. If it does, don't hesitate.

Editor's choice (Image credit: Disney) Halloween Ornament | View at Disney Store US / Disney Store UK

Mickey and co often get new outfits across merch at Halloween, and this year he's bedecked in a snazzy vampire/skeleton combo suit I'm rather keen on. Despite being so small, this one has personality to spare.

Disney's Halloween decorations for 2024 are by far the most eye-catching pieces in the lineup, at least if you ask me – I'm already obsessed with 2024's entries. The Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Wreath stands head and shoulders above the rest so far as I'm concerned because I adore the equivalents at Disney World that pop up around this time of year, but stock seems wobbly. As such, I'd recommend checking out the Mickey/Minnie Light-Up Jack-O-Lanterns instead – they're perfect final touches to your setup, and won't cost a bomb either. You can find them here in the US or here in the UK.

In much the same way, I adore the various ornaments Disney's made to bring a little chill to your decor. The 'Lonesome Ghosts' one with Mickey being stalked by a spirit is particularly good (seen here at the US store). Meanwhile, the Light-Up Stitch decoration (which you can grab in the US and UK) is a fun addition for your porch I suspect kids will particularly love.

No matter what you're shopping for, speed is of the essence; these spooky bits and bobs are selling out quickly. Luckily enough for us, there are plenty of discounts flying around to sweeten the pot. You can find the full lineup at the US Disney Store (or at the UK Disney Store if you're based across the pond), but here are my personal picks that's I'd suggest prioritizing.

Best Disney Halloween toys

Best overall 1. Mickey/Minnie Plushes View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Fairly cheap

✅ Cheerful design

❌ Sold separately



I'm always partial to the versions with big dark eyes and monochrome design (they look as if they're from either the 1930s or those more recent shorts), but I actually prefer the 'standard' versions this time around. Their costumes feel more attention-grabbing on the whole, and those cheery expressions are very inviting. Mickey is available here in the US / UK, while Minnie can be found here in the US / UK. Creepy cuddle 2. Stitch Halloween Plush View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Characterful

✅ No 2024 stitching

❌ Creepy expression



The adorable alien seems to be the face of Disney Halloween 2024 alongside Mickey and Minnie, so it's no surprise to see him get his own plushie. This one has Stitch in a purple onesie with cobweb-covered green ears, and he seems delighted with it based on his expression. If you always get the two mice and want a change (or would prefer something without the year stitched prominently onto the foot), this is a great choice. Best novelty 3. Raven Shoulder Toy View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Fun novelty

✅ Costume accessory

❌ Hard to find



Here's my wildcard for 2024 – a wearable raven from The Haunted Mansion you can add to your costume. It's a very novel idea that works by using a magnet you put under your top, meaning this little guy will be carried along with you. Wondering where you've seen him before? He follows you around the ride's various scenes, watching your progress with those glowing red eyes. Just be aware that stock is hard to come by at the moment.

Editor's choice (Image credit: Disney) Vampire Teddy Plush | View at Disney Store US

The eerie flying Vampire Teddy from Nightmare Before Christmas has been made into an actual plush, and because it's so iconic, it gets a place on this list right away. I can't find it in the UK, unfortunately (the best I could find is this Build-A-Bear equivalent), but it is still available in the US at a lower price.

Seasonal Disney ranges aren't complete without Mickey and Minnie Mouse in new outfits, and Halloween is no exception. Indeed, there are a couple of different versions for 2024 – you can get the classic characters in their terrifying best or the newer design with those big black eyes and monochrome skin tones. If you buy something else at the store up to a certain value, you can get either pair for less. Because they're such easy gifts and are fun ways to add a cozy Halloween vibe to your home, they're top of my list in terms of suggestions.

That's not the end of it, of course. Disney's mascots are joined by plenty of action figures and plush toys this year, from Star Wars to The Haunted Mansion. For instance, you can sprinkle some scariness over a galaxy far, far away with the amusingly-named R5-Z0MB droid at Disney Store US right now. Along with a particularly grimy color-scheme that makes it look as if it's been pulled from the Dagobah swamp, half its dome is missing. Bet that leaves a draft.

You can grab Nightmare Before Christmas and Haunted Mansion combo packs, too. There are three in total; either Jack, Sally, or Oogie Boogie come with one of the three Hitchhiking Ghosts, all cozy in Doom Buggy packaging. While I'm not sure I'd shell out the full price for all three as they're quite expensive, each one is currently on offer at Disney US.

Naturally, there's plenty of other Disney Halloween toys to choose from – you can browse the full range here at Disney US or via the Disney UK store. As for what I think you should watch out for, check out these recommendations.

Best Disney Halloween homeware

Best overall 1. Haunted Mansion Weighted Throw View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Extremely cozy

✅ Subtle tie-in

❌ Quite expensive



I wasn't expecting this to become my favorite piece of Disney Halloween gear for 2024 when it arrived on my doorstep. But you know what? I take it all back. For starters, it's devilishly comfortable – the material used here is surprisingly soft, and it feels more lavish than I'd expected due to the raised wallpaper pattern on one side (taken from the Haunted Mansion ride, of course). It's heavy enough that settling down under it with a cup of hot cocoa guarantees you won't want to get up again that evening, either. Best cheap 2. Pumpkin King mug View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Affordable

✅ Moody n' spooky

❌ Not classic Jack



Nightmare Before Christmas is one of my favorite Disney movies, and there's never a shortage of merch inspired by it – especially around Halloween time. This one stands out, though, mostly because it does something different. Rather than recreating Jack Skellington's handsome visage as is so often the case, it turns his Pumpkin King mask into a coffee cup. It's a bit more atmospheric than the other Halloween-themed mugs Disney has on offer right now thanks to that darker coloring as well, so it gets two thumbs up from me. Most practical 3. Haunted Mansion bottle View at Disney Check Amazon ✅ Very practical

✅ Swappable top

❌ Could be flashier



What's this, another Haunted Mansion tie-in? Sorry, I don't make the rules – the ride is awesome, so if I see cool Disney Halloween merch based on it, I'll be there. This one is both practical and spooky; it's a metal water bottle that just so happens to have a gargoyle from the Stretching Room watching over you. This can be removed if you want to be a little more subtle. Speaking of which, the wallpaper embossing is an effective tip of the hat to the attraction without going over the top.

Editor's choice (Image credit: Disney) Frog's Breath Diffuser | View at Disney Store US

I'm always keen on homeware that recreates an item seen within a film, so this Nightmare Before Christmas tie-in was always going to catch my eye. It's taken directly from the scene where Sally is making her poison brew, and is exactly as it appears on-screen. (Unfortunately, this doesn't appear to be available in the UK.)

Although a lot of attention is paid to Disney Halloween decorations, toys, and costumes, you shouldn't sleep on its homeware offerings. Everything from utensils to blankets for snuggling up on the sofa have been given the spooky treatment, and they're actually amongst my favorite Disney merch in 2024.

The Haunted Mansion (the ride, not the movies) has been getting the lion's share of attention this time around. These don't feel tacky or phoned in, so as a big fan of the attraction, I'm happy. The triple serving bowl set (available here for UK readers) is a great example; as well as featuring one of the three Hitchhiking Ghosts that have become the ride's mascots at the bottom of each bowl, it has a recreation of the bat stanchions found in the attraction at its center. I wouldn't say these are particularly well-known parts of the Haunted Mansion (they're on the rope barriers as you walk to your Doom Buggies), so them getting a nod here shows the level of attention to detail on display.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is well represented in this department too. You can get candle-holders, cookie jars, blankets, and more based on the beloved film. While I'm sad the poison soup cup Sally uses to feed Doctor Finkelstein (complete with the holey spoon) hasn't made a return visit, what has arrived is just as cool. A Frog's Breath diffuser? Amazing.

You can see the full range here (or here in the UK), but I've rounded up a few personal favorites below.

A lot of the items here are already going on offer, and there are going to be plenty more discounts in the weeks to come thanks to this year's Black Friday gaming deals. I suspect some Disney goodies will appear in November's Black Friday Lego deals, too. Keep an eye out if you want to save as much as possible!