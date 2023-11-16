Tom Hardy took to Instagram to confirm that Venom 3 has officially resumed filming.

The third and final sequel in Sony's Venom series was one of the first to be delayed by the WGA strike and eventual SAG-AFTRA strike. Hardy posted a rather cheerful photo on set with the caption, "V3NM3."

Hardy confirmed over a year ago that the threequel would indeed be the end for Eddie Brock, with the actor posting a photo of the film's script with the caption, 'Here we go,' and a GIF that read 'LAST DANCE.'

Kelly Marcel is set to direct, with Marcel also penning the screenplay from a story by herself and Hardy. Marcel also wrote the screenplay for Venom and Venom 2. Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple has been cast in a mystery role, along with actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the second movie ended with detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham) seemingly absorbing the super-sonic powers of supervillain Shriek (Naomie Harris). There was also a post-credit scene that saw Eddie and Venom get transported to a universe where Tom Holland's Spider-Man exists. This could mean that Venom 3 will contain cameos from MCU heroes, or that Eddie Brock could very well make an MCU cameo at a later date.

Venom 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024, pushed back from its original July 12, 2024 release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or our list of every new superhero movie flying your way soon.