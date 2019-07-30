Today only: the rare God of War PS4 Collector's Edition is $59 (save 40%)

"Boy!" Kratos snarls with his trademark gravelly voice.

"What is it, Father?" Atreus is always ready to help Dear Old Dad out when he needs it, including scouting out some great deals when he sees them.

"Is it correct that I can purchase the God of War Collector's Edition for just $60 right now?"

We've got this, Atreus. Ahem. Yes, Kratos, that's right. You can get the God of War Collector's Edition right now at B&H Photo Video for what the base game itself cost when it originally released back in 2018. For just $60, which is $40 off the set's original price of $100, you can save $40 and snag a copy of the critically-acclaimed game, a 9" Kratos & Atreus sate, 2" Huldra Brothers carvings, a SteelBook case, and a lithograph, along with a slew of digital content for you to enjoy. The deal is available today only!

In case you missed out on God of War when it first came out, it's a must-have for PlayStation 4 owners (and anyone else, for that matter.) We awarded it a rare 5 out of 5, calling it "one of PlayStation's finest moments." And now you can get this treasure trove of cool stuff with it if you decide to take the plunge and add it to your collection today.

But make sure you hurry. The sale ends in around 12 hours at the time of this writing, so it won't be around for long. Jump on it soon if you don't want to miss out.

