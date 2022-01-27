Tobey Maguire reveals why he returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tobey Maguire has opened up on his return to his iconic, webslinging role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor portrayed Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's trilogy, which came to an end with 2007's Spider-Man 3. Though that seemed to complete his tenure as Spidey, after much speculation, Maguire came back as the hero for a multiversal crossover in No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

In an interview posted to the official Spider-Man YouTube account, Maguire explained why he returned to the role. "I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation [with Sony producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige], the intention, the love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant to Amy and Kevin was apparent. And to me, when artists or people who are steering the creative process have an authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love – it just was so apparent in both of them, that I just wanted to join that."

He continued: "I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies, and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing... But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and getting a chance to come together. There are personal things, too, which are resolutions or a way to revisit and, I'm not quite sure how to put it, it's just to get back into that and, I don't want to say close the chapter, but revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit."

No Way Home has become one of the highest grossing movies of all time, and a Snyder Cut-style campaign has been launched calling for a fourth Raimi film – so who knows if this is the last time we'll see Maguire in the red and blue suit.

If you're all caught up on No Way Home, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.