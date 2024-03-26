A fan-favorite anime based on a fantasy manga is coming back for season 2

A fan-favorite anime based on a fantasy manga is coming back – 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess will return for season 2.

As you can probably guess by the title, the anime is a comedy, which sees a Princess – armed with a sentient Excalibur, no less – taken captive by the army her own forces are fighting against. But, rather than facing horrors with her demonic interrogator, she's instead treated to some nice snacks. Kill them with kindness, right?

There's also a trailer for the new season, which you can watch above. While the series so far only scores a 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb, it has an impressive 4.1 stars (out of five) on Crunchyroll. Fan reviews praise "really, really good animation," say it's "exactly like the manga," and also say "it's cute and it's funny." Season 1 consists of 12 episodes which can be streamed on Crunchyroll now.

The anime is adapted from the manga of the same name, written by Robinson Haruhara and with art from Hirake. 14 volumes have been released so far, with a 15th coming in May.

