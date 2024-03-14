Final trailer for season 3 of beloved anime show with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score teases what's next

Season 3 of the popular Isekai anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is fast approaching, and we have just got our last look at the third installment before the show drops.

In the new and final trailer, released just before the show premieres in April, we can see our favorite ball of gloop Rimuru and the rest of Tempest in their biggest battle yet as the slime attempts to become a full Demon Lord. On top of this, the clip has revealed the show's brand new theme tune titled 'Peacekeeper' performed by Stereo Dive Foundation. Watch the full trailer above.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime follows an office worker named Satoru Mikami who is murdered and reincarnated in an alternate and magical world as a ball of slime named Rimuru. The show is based on a novel series of the same name written by Fuse and has so far spanned across 49 episodes and one movie. Now that is a lot of adventure for one little slime.

Season two, which currently has a perfect 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes , saw Rimuru reveal his past as a human to the others before the team came together to counterattack invading forces. Soon after the second season came to an end in 2021, Crunchyroll released a film titled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond in 2022, which followed even more adventures into the slimetastic Central Axis World.

The third season looks to continue Rimuru’s story and will split into two parts, which means it will most likely have 24 episodes. The show will be released consecutively in Japan through the spring and summer of 2024, although it is not yet clear when the new season will be available internationally.