Netflix's anime catalogue continues to grow as it releases teaser for adaptation of beloved golf manga – and confirms its release date

Netflix looks to be adding another title to its already extensive anime catalogue, as it's just unveiled the first teaser trailer for Rising Impact, an adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Perhaps most exciting, though, is that it's already planning to release two seasons of the show, with the first landing in June and the next chapter arriving in August.

Featuring the starry voice talents of Yumiri Hanamori, You Taichi, Misaki Kuno, and more, it follows third-grader Gawain Nanaumi, who ditches his dreams of becoming a professional baseball player to instead pursue a career in golf, after he encounters an impressive female competitor – and realizes you can whack balls a whole lot further than in his former sport.

Hitoshi Nanba, whose previous works include Fate/Grand Order: First Order and Golden Kamuy, directs, from scripts written by Major and Bakuman scribe Michihiro Tsuchiya.

"I never imagined that, after 25 years, my debut work would be adapted into an anime on Netflix," says Suzuki, who also penned the famous fantasy manga series The Seven Deadly Sins, which is currently streaming in anime form on Netflix.

"The production team meticulously recreated the illustrations, demonstrating an extraordinary love for this project. As the author, I am truly overwhelmed. The artwork and direction are simply outstanding, and the voice actors delivered performances that perfectly matched the characters."

Rising Impact season 1 releases on June 22, teeing up season 2 to land in August.