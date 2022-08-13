Tiny Tina's Wonderland's fourth DLC Shattering Spectreglass is out now - here's what you'll get

Tiny Tina's Wonderland fourth DLC - Shattering Spectreglass - is out now.

Hoping to "expand the endgame experience", the new content - which is free to season pass holders as well as available to buy separately - also includes a new class, a new big boss, and improved character creation options, too. Oh, and loot - lots more loot.

"Shattering Spectreglass begins in Dreamveil Overlook, where players will face Vesper’s most personal Mirror of Mystery yet," publisher 2K explains. "Shattering Spectreglass offers a window into Vesper's memories, which are plagued by visions of Redmourne the Trivern, a mighty beast that can grow multiple heads and feeds on fear, siphoning his power from lost souls. Bringing down this winged behemoth once and for all is the only way to help Vesper escape her past."

The aforementioned new boss Redmourne the Trivern will offer progressively better loot and "a wide array of fresh cosmetics" the more you battle them, but be warned: that progressively better loot comes with a progressively tougher boss, too, who can "recoup and regenerate his element-spewing heads". Yikes.

We also get the ability to tweak our starting stats thanks to four new backstories - Nerfed by the Bunkermaster, Clownblood, Apprentice Barnacle Scraper, and Street Urchin Success Story - and new class Blightcaller, which "allows players to harness the noxious essence of swamps with potent precision, alongside new ways to customise your Fatemaker, including an all-new voice".

The new DLC chapter is available now on PC and consoles.

Have you seen this Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands player tearing through bosses (opens in new tab) in seconds?

In a clip shared to the community, the user maximizes their melee damage by using a few nifty techniques to create what they’ve dubbed the "Stormbringer" build, which absolutely destroys bosses.

Fancy it yourself? Use the Awe and Soaked ability to maximize the damage on the Salt and Battery’s Daggerstorm (whereas most Daggerstorms scale their damage off weapons, this scales damage off melee instead) and use Tyrant’s Truth armor, which offers a hefty +70 per cent melee damage buff.

The player explains that their version of the Tyrant’s Truth armor has the Wrath of Nature ability built in, which can be activated and spread over a nearby area using the Clawbringer’s Rebuke, Storm Smite, or Storm Dragon’s Judgment.

