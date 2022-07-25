This Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands player is tearing through bosses in seconds with an OP melee build

With the power of wildfire, a Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands player is tearing through bosses in seconds.

Just below, you can see a clip from a user on the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands subreddit, originally posted to the community just this past weekend. In the clip, the user maximizes their melee damage by using a few nifty techniques to create what they’ve dubbed the “Stormbringer” build, which absolutely rips through bosses in seconds.

In the comments section underneath the original post, the user breaks down their build for other players to use. Firstly, you should use the ‘Awe and Soaked’ ability to maximise the damage on the Salt and Battery’s Daggerstorm, because whereas most Daggerstorms scale their damage off weapons, this scales damage off melee instead.

Crucial to this build is the Tyrant’s Truth armor, which offers a massive +70% melee damage to anyone wearing it. The user explains that their version of the Tyrant’s Truth armor has the Wrath of Nature ability built in, which can be activated and spread over a nearby area using the Clawbringer’s Rebuke, Storm Smite, or Storm Dragon’s Judgment.

If you want to view the player’s gear, watch the video above for a complete look at everything they’ve currently equipped throughout the clip. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players have come up with a slate of impressive builds over the few months since launch earlier this year, including one-shotting a boss with a flaming marshmallow.

Check out our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift codes (opens in new tab) and skeleton keys guide for a complete walkthrough of the latest loot hacks. You can also check out the best Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Spore Warden build for more damage-dealing fun.