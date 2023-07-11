Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan were meant to have Barbie cameos

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has revealed that the movie's stacked cast was meant to feature two more big names – Gerwig's frequent collaborators, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

"It was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because [Ronan] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo," Gerwig explained to CinemaBlend .

"I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

Both Ronan and Chalamet have appeared in Gerwig's previous two directorial efforts, 2017's Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women. Ronan played the title role in Lady Bird, while Chalamet played her love interest, Kyle, while the pair played Jo March and Theodore "Laurie" Laurence in Little Women. Barbie will be the first of Gerwig's movies that the pair have not appeared in.

There's no shortage of A-listers in the movie, though, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling taking on the lead roles of Barbie and Ken, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell.

Barbie arrives on the big screen on June 21. While we wait, check out our picks of the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.