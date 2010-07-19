Thor: new image

Share

Thor has had yet another new image released online, and this one is by far the most impressive.

Showing off just the kind of scale and detail that director Kenneth Branagh has gone for with the comic movie adaptation, this new still unveils the legendary Hall of Asgard.

It comes courtesy of the LA Times , and shows Odin (Anthony Hopkins) with his wilful son Thor (Chris Hemsworth) kneeling before him.

Meanwhile, evil brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Queen of Asgard Frigga (Rene Russo) and Hogun the Grim (Tadanobu Asano) all stand off to either side.

Thor opens in cinemas 6 May, 2011.

