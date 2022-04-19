Marvel fans think Thor: Love and Thunder trailer may confirm Thor's death

The long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder trailer features our first glimpse at Chris Hemsworth’s hero after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In the short teaser for Taika Waititi’s new movie, we meet Thor as he embarks on some soul-searching.

However, the first look has left us feeling concerned about the God of Thunder's fate. The moment in question comes 13 seconds into the clip, where Thor can be seen sitting atop a mountain looking at the sunrise. The next two shots show different angles of Thor as he seems to be meditating. A voiceover says: "I need to figure out exactly who I am."

The third shot focuses on Thor’s face as he opens his eyes, which are both blue. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed this is different from his look in Avengers: Endgame, where one of his eyes was orange. This is notable in itself as it implies this is a different Thor to the one we’ve seen before.

As well as this, the peaceful moment has everyone reminiscing about Valhalla. Taking to Twitter after watching the trailer, one viewer shared a screenshot of the moment alongside the caption: "If thor is in valhalla here [crying face emoji]."

if thor is in valhalla here 😭 pic.twitter.com/kCAnIw7ofkApril 19, 2022 See more

In the Marvel films, as well as Norse mythology, Valhalla is the realm of paradise where Asgardian warriors go after their death. Could Thor’s peaceful moment indicate he’s reached the halls of heaven?

Another fan agreed with the idea, wondering if the God of Thunder could be in real danger going into this movie. Sharing their theories, they penned: "The movie has a God Butcher and a new Thor in it. This is the end for Hemsworth."

Yet, there could be another explanation. He could in fact be meditating at Yggdrasil rather than in the Halls of Valhalla. In Norse mythology, this is a sacred tree around which all the realms exist. To add further fuel to the fire, Hemsworth was also spotted wearing a tank top with the tree's emblem on it in a picture to mark the movie completing filming.

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) A photo posted by on

We’ll have to wait and see what Thor’s fate will be when Thor: Love and Thunder is released in theaters on July 8. In the meantime, here’s all you need to know about Marvel Phase 4 releases as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.