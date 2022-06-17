Check out Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder on the cover of Total Film – pre-order a copy here

Thor: Love and Thunder is exploding into cinemas next month, and we've got the lowdown on director Taika Waititi's next Marvel movie in the next issue of Total Film.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman grace the front of the magazine as Thor and Jane Foster, who's set to take on the mantle of Mighty Thor and wield Mjolnir herself in the upcoming movie in her first proper MCU appearance since 2013's Thor: The Dark World .

Inside, we have exclusive interviews with Hemsworth, Portman, and Waititi about their "detective-thriller-romcom", which also stars Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher and Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldaña, and co. as the Guardians of the Galaxy. And, of course, Waititi is also back as Korg.

There's also plenty more reading material in the new issue on all the most exciting upcoming movies and TV shows, including the Brad Pitt-led action comedy Bullet Train, Netflix thriller The Gray Man, the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5, and the star-studded Netflix series The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman's comic book.

You can pre-order the issue here (opens in new tab), or click here to subscribe to Total Film (opens in new tab) to make sure you never miss another exclusive (and save some money, too).

Below, you can get a full look at both the newsstand and subscribers' covers of the Thor: Love and Thunder issue of Total Film.

(Image credit: Future/Marvel)

(Image credit: Future/Marvel)