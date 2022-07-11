Don't expect a director's cut of Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi thinks they "suck"

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi isn't a fan of director's cuts, so don't expect to see a longer version of the Thorquel anytime soon.

"I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts," Waititi told NME when asked if he was aware of calls to release the "Waititi Cut" of his latest Marvel movie. "I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Ah you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!' It’s not good at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it."

The "four and a half hour" director's cut may be a reference to Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director's extended version of 2017's Justice League that presented the movie as he had originally intended it before Joss Whedon took over directorial duties. The movie has a runtime of 242 minutes. Since the release of the Synder Cut in 2021, there have also been calls for the "Ayer Cut" of 2016's Suicide Squad to be released.

Waititi added: "I’d say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there. There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film."