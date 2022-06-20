Thor, Jane and the Guardians rock up in these exclusive Love and Thunder images

Ye gods! Thor: Love and Thunder is mere weeks away from landing in cinemas, and there are many reasons to be excited. It’s the OG Avenger’s first solo film since his Ragnarok reinvention, and his first appearance on the big screen since Avengers: Endgame.

It’s also the the first time Natalie Portman has had a substantial role in the series since Thor: The Dark World, and here Jane Foster proves worthy of wielding Mjolnir to become the Mighty Thor! Plus, the film also features the Guardians of the Galaxy (with whom Thor was seen flying off with at the close of Endgame), and Christian Bale makes his MCU debut as the terrifying-looking, terrifyingly-named Gorr the God Butcher.

In the cover story of the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), director Taika Waititi, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the cast talk in-depth about the Thor’s new journey, Jane’s super comeback and the ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’. Below, you can check out three exclusive new images from Thor: Love and Thunder, as featured in the new issue.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Above, you can see Portman's Jane in Mighty Thor mode, plus Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in his Ravager get-up and with Guardians Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Picking up after the events of Endgame, Thor ditches the dadbod to for a godbod while touring with the Guardians, finding himself in soul-searching mode. His world is rocked when ex-girlfriend Jane returns, *and* she’s got his beloved hammer. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is serving as the king of New Asgard, and Gorr is on a mission to right the wrongs of what he sees as the gods’ selfishness.

In keeping with the spirit of Waititi’s previous Marvel movie, expect vibrant colours, rowdy humour and cameos aplenty (including Russell Crowe as Zeus). But, don’t expect a simple Ragnarok rerun. Waititi - who also wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson - tells Total Film (opens in new tab) that the genre-blending sequel is "like a detective-thriller-romcom".

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in UK cinemas on July 7, before opening in the US on July 8. For much more from Waititi, Feige, Hemsworth, Portman, Thompson and Bale, check out the new issue of Total Film (opens in new tab) when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, June 23.

