Marvel seemingly changes Thor: Love and Thunder CGI for Disney Plus release

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally on Disney Plus, arriving on the streamer on September 8 in time for Disney Plus Day. However, it seems like some of the movie's CGI has quietly been changed for its new release.

One scene in particular was singled out on Twitter by an eagle-eyed viewer, when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a conversation with Heimdall (Idris Elba)'s son Axl (Kieron L. Dyer) towards the beginning of the movie. Axl is projecting himself into the room using the powers he inherited from his father, so only his disembodied head is visible.

"They patched Thor: Love and Thunder for the Disney+ version and it looks even worse now," wrote one Twitter user, with a side-by-side comparison of the scene in the theatrical cut versus the streaming version.

"They patched Thor: Love and Thunder for the Disney+ version and it looks even worse now," wrote one Twitter user, with a side-by-side comparison of the scene in the theatrical cut versus the streaming version.

The movie's CGI received some criticism when it was released in theaters – including from its director Taika Waititi and actor Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, who playfully mocked the movie's VFX in an interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab)earlier this year.

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, AKA Mighty Thor, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, along with cameos from the Guardians of the Galaxy and Russell Crowe as Zeus.