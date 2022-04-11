Thor 4 leak reveals character designs – including Christian Bale’s Marvel villain

A wave of new Marvel merchandise leaks has seemingly revealed the first look at the final designs for Christian Bale’s villain Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Previously, only a Lego version of the character had been uncovered.

The Marvel Legends toy range has been doing the rounds on social media (opens in new tab), and you can see it for yourself below. Check out the alien third on the left: Gorr is a deathly-gray alien with heavily-scarred arms, a white cape, and is seen wielding a sword. You can just about see Christian Bale under all that makeup, though.

There's also a new look at two different flavors of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, including a more ‘classic’ design with blue and gold armor. Alongside the God of Thunder is Natalie Portman’s Lady Thor, King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), plus Guardians of the Galaxy members Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and a slightly more aged-up Groot (Vin Diesel).

There has, however, been a mixed response to the changes from Gorr’s comic book design. "I really don’t like how human they made Gorr look," one user wrote on Reddit (opens in new tab). "Giving him a noise, lips, and regular ears makes him feel a little less threatening." Another said (opens in new tab), "Pretty disappointed with Gorr’s look. I was really hoping for a gnarly looking character design."

"Personally I think he looks good but can I understand why comic book fans don't vibe with his new design," one said (opens in new tab).

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on July 8 and a trailer could be coming imminently – if you believe a new fan theory that suggests Chris Hemsworth has secretly already revealed a trailer date. For more on the MCU’s upcoming projects, here’s our guide to Marvel Phase 4.