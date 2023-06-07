This super speedy Corsair 4K gaming monitor is cheaper than ever at Amazon

Finding a top-end gaming monitor for a reasonable price is no easy feat, especially if you’re looking for a speedy, high-resolution screen. Thankfully, you can currently grab one of our favourite displays, the Corsair XENEON 32UHD144, for less, and its 4K 144Hz capabilities will help your expensive Nvidia or AMD graphics card strut its stuff.

This morning, we spotted that Corsair’s XENEON 32UHD144 is down from $999.99 to $829.99, thanks to a hearty 17% discount. Most of the best 4K gaming monitors out there tend to hang out at the $1,000 premium price party, but this deal means you’ll be able to help upcoming PC games like Diablo 4 shine without compromising on specs.

Armed with a UHD panel and 144Hz refresh rate, the Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 wants to furnish your eyes with high frame rates and clarity. Sure, you’re going to need one of the best graphics cards on the market, like the Nvidia RTX 4090 , to fully satiate its specs while playing new releases. However, the monitor also boasts superb colour accuracy and HDR 600 certification, meaning all your favourite adventures will look vibrant regardless.

Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 | $999.99 $829.99 at Amazon US

Save $170 - Corsair's super speedy 4K 144Hz screen is one of our favourite gaming monitors on the market, and it's worth picking up if you're rocking a high-end gaming PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X.

In terms of design, the XENEON 32UHD144 is a bit of a looker, as Corsair’s die-cast aluminium stand adds a futuristic flair. As you’d expect, the screen also keeps things trim with an ultra-thin bezel, so your friends won’t accuse you of using your gran's bedroom TV to play Counter-Strike.

Just in case it wasn’t clear, we have a soft spot for this 4K gaming monitor, and our Corsair XENEON 32UHD144 review praises the display for its sharp visuals, speedy 1ms response time, and HDMI 2.1 support. Now that it costs even less, we can’t a reason to not recommend picking it up if you’re looking for a screen of this caliber, particularly if you’re aiming to spend well under $1,000.

