This Samsung TV deal gets you one of the best for PS5 and Xbox for a lowest ever price

We've been spoilt for Samsung TV deals, gaming TV deals, and PS5 TV deals already in 2022. As the new year progresses, it seems that the TVs that launched in 2021 - despite being less than a year old - get the discount treatment in preparation for this year's models' arrival. And these discounts have now reached lowest ever price territory.

And these Samsung PS5 TV deals come just in time to be part of 2021's Super Bowl TV deals too! What a time to be alive.

Whether you're looking for one of the best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X or the best gaming TV in general, from 4K to 8K, from NeoQLED to 'normal' QLED, these deals we've spotted and highlighted today are all record lows, so you know you're getting the best value going.

In brief, the flagship 8K TV, the 65-inch Samsung NeoQLED QN900A, has had its price obliterated all the way down to $2,997.99 - the first time it's ever gone under the $3,000 mark. And if that's a bit too much then you can drop down a small step in price (but barely any quality) to the QN800A which is now $2,497.99 - a saving of $800. Either of these will see you through until, well, goodness knows when.

In 4K land, the excellent QN90A has $200 off its 55-inch size right now and can be yours for $1,197.99. And if you're looking for something that won't break the bank but will get you supreme dollar-to-inch value, then the 55-inch is a great option at just $647.99.

Today's best PS5 TV deals

Samsung NeoQLED QN900A 8K TV | 65-inch | $2,997.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - This is a big moment for Samsung's premiere 8K TV from 2021: it has gone down to its lowest ever price and dipped beneath the $3,000 mark for the first time. If you want the latest and greatest with all the bells and whistles, for a super-low price, then this is the TV you've been looking for.



Samsung NeoQLED QN800A 8K TV | 65-inch | $2,497.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - One step down from the top-tier QN900A is the QN800A, and it's a beauty still. Perfect for those looking to future proof but whose budget can't quite stretch to the TV above, the QN800A at a lowest ever price, and dipping beneath the 42,500 mark for the first time ever will have your back for a long while from now.



Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,197.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - If you're not looking to totally future-proof yourself, and would be 'content' with a top-end 4K TV then Samsung has you covered here too: the QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for a lowest ever price right now.



Samsung QN85A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,097.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - The QN85A is just a step below the flagship QN90A and offers exceptional bang for buck value - especially at this lowest ever price. We're getting dangerously close to dipping below the four-figure mark here after all. If you're looking to go premium with a Samsung TV deal and want to just shave some dollars off the price tags where possible, then this model is a surefire way to do that and still maintain quality.



Samsung Q60A 4K TV | 55-inch | $699.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - This is the pick of the bunch away from the premium end of Samsung's spectrum. Offering just exceptional value for money, this 55-inch beauty is a great TV and will offer that superb Samsung image quality while not breaking the bank.



Samsung is known to make some of the best QLED TVs, and the opportunity to get some of the very best of those - the 8K models - for way less than their list price is a great opportunity.

More of today's best 4K TV deals

If you're looking at those more premium screens this winter, and want to broaden your options while also keeping your eye in for the going rates then check out the prices below which span a bunch more models of QLED and OLED televisions.

