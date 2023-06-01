This RTX gaming laptop is cheaper than Asus ROG Ally

The Asus ROG Ally is well priced at $699, but if you're just after a way to get your hands on some sweet PC games, $599 might be better. Walmart's latest gaming laptop deals are offering such a low rate on this RTX 3050-toting MSI GF63, after a healthy $200 discount from the original $799.

You're getting an i5-11400H processor and 8GB RAM for your cash here, so no - this isn't an all-singing all-dancing rig. However, with that RTX 30-Series graphics card at the helm and 512GB of SSD space to play with, you'll still be sorted for tighter 1080p gameplay.

We haven't seen that $600 price point for a while now - it's usually a cost reserved for major sales events like Black Friday. Whether you're in the market for a dedicated gaming laptop or simply an everyday productivity machine with the capacity for games when the to-do list is ticked off, there's some excellent value up for grabs here.

MSI GF63 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $799 $599 at Walmart

Save $200 - You can grab the budget-minded MSI GF63 for just $599 at Walmart right now - an excellent price for an RTX 3050 machine with a 512GB SSD. While you are dropping down to 8GB RAM and an i5-11400H processor, those specs will still comfortably see you through lighter titles and larger games with some graphical tweaks.

MSI machines are regularly some of the cheapest gaming laptop deals we come across. Alongside the Acer Nitro 5, the MSI GF63 is a mainstay in the world of sub-$800 rigs, and they're popular for good reason. These machines prioritize component value over a luxury chassis design and other extra features. That does sometimes come at the detriment of screen or speaker quality, but with all those specs put together, the overall value still outweighs the sacrifices.

If your Steam library is filled with indie games or Triple-A titles you're happy to drop some settings on, this is going to be a solid pickup.

