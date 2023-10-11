This RTX 40-Series gaming laptop is now just $799 at Dell - but this offer won't last

Cheaper gaming laptop deals are usually reserved for previous generation RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 machines, however Dell has done one better this week. In response to Amazon's own Prime Day gaming laptop deals, the brand has slashed the price of one of its cheapest rigs - and at the center of all of it sits an RTX 4050 graphics card.

You'll find the Dell G15 available for just $799.99 (was $1,199.99) right now, with $400 off the final price. We've never seen RTX 40-Series rigs drop this cheap before today's Prime Day gaming laptop deals, and the best part is you're not sacrificing other components to get there. That AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS is excellent value at this price, as is the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Considering this is the first time we've seen an RTX 4050 gaming laptop deal drop below $800, we would have at least expected to see a Ryzen 5 or 8GB RAM under the hood.

This is a limited time deal, though. Many retailers are running their own sales over these Prime Day dates and we expect some of the more lucrative offers such as this to come to a close when Amazon rounds out its own event. That means we'd move quick on this one, especially considering it's the cheapest gaming laptop deal on Dell's site right now.

Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 4050 gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $400 - If you're after an entry level device but still want the latest generation components, Dell has you covered this week. Competing with Amazon's Big Deal Days event, the retailer has slashed $400 off this RTX 4050 Dell G15. That leaves us with a fantastic $799.99 final price - one we haven't seen on a new generation device before. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS | Nvidia RTX 4050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 165Hz 1080p display Buy it if: ✅ You play lighter games

✅ You don't need a QHD resolution

✅ You don't want to sacrifice RAM for a lower price Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play the latest games on high settings Price Check: Best Buy: OOS | Amazon: OOS



This is the perfect starter rig for 2023. You're getting the latest components which should last you some time and go the distance in lighter 1080p titles. The only offer we've seen that comes close to this value from Amazon's own Prime Day gaming laptop deals sits on an MSI GF63 (now $799.99, was $999). That's still a solid discount - but you're dropping down to a 12th generation i5 Intel processor with a less impressive 144Hz display. Overall, Dell certainly has the edge here.

