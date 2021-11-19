This RTX 3060 laptop deal ensures you beat the Black Friday gaming laptop deals before they begin

The Black Friday gaming laptop deals have started dropping early, and this one at Best Buy is a real humdinger for those looking to find a budget RTX laptop deal.

This excellent MSI GF65 gaming laptop has been on sale before, but never down to this price: just $849.99 at Best Buy. This represents a saving of $250 that's been slashed from its $1,100 list price, and means the RTX 3060 laptop is an absolute steal.

The value comes in many ways here, but the deal is greater than the sum of its parts. While there are a few sacrifices given its entry-level stature - like in the processor and RAM - you're still getting 512GB of SSD storage, a solid 144Hz 1080p display, and some of that excellent MSI build quality to boot. Meanwhile, the 3060 card is really capable in its own right, but also means you sneak into the other benefits of Nvidia's 30-series card and get DLSS, Nvidia Reflex, and that glorious new Ampere architecture.

It might not barge its way up the internet's best gaming laptop guides, but for anyone looking for a capable gaming laptop that could also be used for work, without breaking the bank, then this is a great deal. And it even comes ahead of the actual Black Friday laptop deals - what a time to be alive.

Today's best RTX 30-series laptop deal

MSI GF65 (15.6-inch, RTX 3060) | $1,100 MSI GF65 (15.6-inch, RTX 3060) | $1,100 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The star of the show is that Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card (a favourite of ours of the 30-series range) which makes this laptop punch well above its weight. The strong supporting cast of the 512GB SSD, 144Hz display, i5-10500H CPU, and 8GB of RAM makes for a great package. Oh, and you'll also get a free month of Game Pass Ultimate here too. Nice.



Pre-built laptops and PCs have been by far the easiest way to introduce any of Nvidia's new 30-series graphic cards. Much like the new-gen console stock, knowing where to buy RTX 3060 - and its brethren - has been an absolute nightmare all year.

It was only in the laptop market, and the best gaming PC sphere, where you could pick a card up. Which hasn't been ideal, but it has at least given those looking for big upgrades a viable option. And it's particularly at the lower end, the RTX 3060 in particular, that affordability has been excellent in gaming laptops. They might not hit the dizzying performance heights of an RTX 3070 laptop or RTX 3080 laptop, but you are much more likely to get a bona fide, great cheap gaming laptop deal with the lower-30-series machines.

Here are some more of the latest prices on gaming laptops.

The best early Black Friday deals available now

If you're interested in all things pc gaming this sales season, then you'll be keen to see the latest early Black Friday gaming PC deals, Black Friday gaming monitor deals, and Black Friday gaming headset deals - check them out, and give your setup an overhaul.