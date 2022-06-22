This resin 3D printer deal is ridiculous - save $120 on the Elegoo Saturn

3D printing is still a form of sorcery to many of us, but a massive discount on the Elegoo Saturn makes it that little bit more accessible. You can currently save $120 at Amazon via a coupon applied at checkout, bringing the cost of the resin printer down to $379.99 (opens in new tab) instead of almost $500.

So far as we can tell, that's the lowest price the Elegoo Saturn resin 3D printer has ever seen (by our reckoning, it hasn't dropped below $385.99 before). As such, you won't get a better opportunity to pick up this very respectable piece of kit.

Why do we say 'respectable'? Because we've used it ourselves for months. Although 3D printing is a tricky art we're still mastering, the Saturn itself makes the process easy. Along with a large print bed that allows you to produce larger models, it's also able to print in 4K - which basically means your miniatures will be more detailed. That's perfect if you want minis for the best tabletop RPGs.

Naturally, you'll need some resin as well - we'd recommend this water washable resin from Elegoo via Amazon (opens in new tab), as it's easier to clean up prints.

There are plenty of other great 3D printers to consider, of course, and more than a few are on offer too. For example, the smaller Elegoo Mars 2 Pro is down 39% to $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of $310. Similarly, the slightly larger Elegoo Saturn S has seen a $55 discount via coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Still, we can speak from experience that this Elegoo option is a good all-rounder with great results. Just be sure to do lots of test pieces before hitting a full miniature, though - we say that from having way too many failed prints because our settings were wrong. Basically, download this Validation Matrix (opens in new tab) and take a look at your printer settings via the Chitubox software it comes with (you should start with a 'normal exposure' of 2.5 and a 'bottom exposure' of 30). Then print off multiple versions using different exposure times, be they higher or lower, until you find the sweet spot. Which, for reference, is when the two points of the infinity symbol touch perfectly without bleeding into each other. Generally speaking, the smaller the normal exposure and the bigger the bottom exposure, the better.

