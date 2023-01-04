This Razer Barracuda wireless gaming headset is 50% off – and is perfect for PS5 and Nintendo Switch

2023 is here but thankfully, it's already proving fruitful with some unexpected new deals to celebrate the New Year. One in particular that caught our attention is this half-price offer on a Razer Barracuda wireless stereo gaming headset, which is designed for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

As part of Best Buy's 'Clearance' sale, the price for the Razer Barracuda wireless headset has been reduced to $80.99 (opens in new tab) – equaling a saving of $79 (or a 50% deduction). This is the cheapest price we've seen for a headset of this quality for quite some time and will likely sell fast with it being part of the final allotment of stock, likely from 2022. Three different color variations can be selected: Black, Quartz, and Mercury White. All of which cost the same.

If you've been holding off on picking up a new gaming headset or missed out on one you were hoping to get during the holidays, this provides a great excuse to get a quality headset at a cheap price. Of course, it's also worth checking out the best cheap gaming headsets that are on offer for January 2023 for further proof of this deal's quality.

Today's best gaming headset deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda wireless gaming headset | $159.99 $80.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $79 - The Razer Barracuda lets you switch between high-speed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth mode, while also offering noise-canceling microphones, USB-C charging, and 40-hour battery life. It's available in Black (opens in new tab), Quartz (opens in new tab), and Mercury White (opens in new tab).

More of today's best gaming headset deals