This PS5 deal sees one of our favorite wireless gaming headsets at a new record low price

Any PS5 deal this autumn and winter is going to be most welcome with the rise in prices and cost of living occurring across the globe. And for our US readers, we do have one today that represents excellent value for money.

A premium headset-shaped PS5 deal may at first not appear to be top of the priority list, but if you've been saving up for one of the big boys to come down in price - and to a lowest ever price, no less - then Amazon has you covered today: you can snap up the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ for just $129.78 (was $149.99) (opens in new tab). This is a record low as we say, and the discount of 'only' about 20 bucks sort of belies the real value on offer here.

In short, the Arctis 7P+, despite Amazon listing its MSRP as $149.99, is a $170 headset - SteelSeries still thinks so and sells it at this price. On top of that, at Amazon, the set has held onto that MSRP this very year and before this discount levelled out at around the $166 mark. That makes this PS5 deal a significant one once you unpick it a bit, offering incredible value on one of the best gaming headsets and best PS5 headsets .

The 7P+ is an updated version and kind of 'soft refresh' of SteelSeries Arctis 7P , which arrived at the same time as the PS5 back in late 2020. The 7P+ keeps the awesome SteelSeries audio quality, retains much of the 7P's core features and design, but adds USB-C charging and connectivity, and better battery life. And even though the new Nova and Nova Pro ranges from SteelSeries have, in a way, 'replaced' the 7p and 7P+, these two headsets are still incredibly good - and newer items driving the price of these ones down is no bad thing.

