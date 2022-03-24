This PS5 deal bags you one of the best external hard drive console companions for its lowest ever price

If you're looking to solve some of storage woes then this external PS5 SSD deal could be exactly what you're looking for.

The 2TB Samsung T5 is at its lowest ever price and is available for just $199.99 at Amazon right now (down from $279.99). This is a fair chunk of cash, true, but this is one of the best PS5 external hard drives and best Xbox Series X external hard drives that money can buy, and you're getting it in its massive 2TB form. We've never seen this model cheaper, so the value on offer in Amazon's latest round of PS5 deals is unrivalled.

While discounts have been mounting since the drive's initial release date a few years back, it has only ever been down to this price a handful of times. Over the last six months or so, we've only seen PS5 deals reaching $210 / $220 on this model so this is bona fide excellent value.

Even though it's an external drive, its quality is such that we'd definitely put it among the best PS5 SSD options you can get generally too. You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more PS5 deals further down the page as well.

Today's best PS5 deal on an external hard drive

Samsung T5 | SSD | 2TB | $280 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $80; lowest ever price - $199.99 is the lowest price we've ever seen on one of the best external hard drive companions for console gamers. The Samsung T5 has only ever been down to around or on this price a handful of times ever before (once in December, once in early February), so you know you're getting a great deal.



This drive can not only handle a vast PS4 game library for storage and play - as well as store PS5 games - but it can do it really well. And by that I mean it will handle the transfers brilliantly, and do it with read and write speeds that are snappy and efficient. Its speeds are safely higher than any HDD model, and it's all housed within a solid, sleek, and space-efficient Samsung unit. Nice. That 2TB capacity is particularly good given the size of the last generation's library - you'll be able to keep loads of games within arms reach at all times with this one.

