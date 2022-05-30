Oculus Quest 2 deals drop to record low prices for Memorial Day

Oculus Quest 2 deals rarely offer straight price cuts on the headset itself, but that all changes today. The Oculus Quest 2 is currently on sale for $199.98 (opens in new tab), an insane 33% off from its usual price of $299. That's miles better than the $50 gift cards we're used to seeing during major sales events.

This offer sits on the Oculus Quest 2 128GB - recently renamed to the Meta Quest 2 following Facebook's full rebranding. This VR headset has never seen a price cut at Amazon in the history of its lifetime, meaning this its lowest ever price. This is the best Oculus Quest 2 deal ever seen.

You can also find the Oculus Quest 2 258GB on sale at just $249.98 (opens in new tab) - down from its regular price of $399. Saving you 37% off of the higher storage capacity headset. This will allow for you to download all of your favorite titles, and have them with you on the go, without worrying about storage issues.

This amazing VR headset is already an extremely budget friendly option for people wanting to join virtual reality, so Oculus Quest 2 deals like this are a must-see. You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more discounts further down the page.

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 128GB| $299 $199.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $99 - A very rare discount on the arguably best VR headset on the market on the moment. This is the first time the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset has seen a price cut, sitting at its lowest price ever seen on Amazon, making this the perfect time to jump into VR.



(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 256GB | $399 $249.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $149 - Another extremely rare deal on this higher storage capacity headset. The 256GB model of the Oculus Quest 2 has never dropped below $388 before this weekend. This the lowest price and therefore best deal you will find for the best VR headset on the market.



More of today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals

If the above offers have sold out, it's worth keeping an eye out for more discounts across the web. We're rounding up all the latest Oculus Quest 2 deals just below.

