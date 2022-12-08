This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle beats every Black Friday Switch deal we've seen

Nintendo has unexpectedly announced a new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that is now up for sale over the holiday season - and it's so good it beats all that we say on Black Friday or Cyber Monday recently. If you've been holding off on picking up a new Switch model, now looks to be the perfect chance with either The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (RRP £49.99) or Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (£99.99) included in the bundle for free.

That's a big saving to be had with the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle priced at £309.99 (opens in new tab) and considering that's the standard price for the console, it's a great incentive to upgrade. Additionally, we've seen very few bundles for the Switch OLED since it launched in October last year.

Which bundle to get, though? While Skyward Sword HD is a great game, it's very different from Breath of the Wild , though may play a part in the Tears of the Kingdom , so there's that. On the other hand, Mario Kart Live is a fantastic virtual race track that is fun for kids and adults of all ages, and perfect for fun over the holidays. Either way, you can't go wrong but one is clearly worth double the value, so...

This promotion will run from 7AM on December 9 until December 31, 2022, and is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store in the UK. Nintendo also notes that the deal is only available while stock lasts, so if you're interested we'd recommend jumping in soon. It will no doubt headline our recommendations for the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals throughout the month.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deal

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED + Skyward Sword HD or Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | £309.99 at My Nintendo Store (opens in new tab) - available until Dec 31

Save £49.99 / £99.99 - Nintendo's one and only holiday bundle for the Switch OLED offers the upgraded console (either White or Neon Red/Neon Blue) with either a physical copy of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD or Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario or Luigi set).



