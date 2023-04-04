This new Xbox controller is made out of recycled Xbox controllers

There's a new Xbox Series X controller made out of recycled parts, and while it might be a bit easier on the environment, it's also going to be a bit harder on your wallet.

The Xbox Wireless Controller - Remix Special Edition "features recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed materials," according to the announcement blog (opens in new tab). The controller draws from raw materials created from old Xbox One controllers as well as "reclaimed materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs." As a result, the controller's earth-tone plastics are marked "with subtle variations, swirling, markings, and texturing - giving each Remix Special Edition controller its own look and feel."

The thing is, these controllers are priced at an eye-watering $85 each. Unlike a normal Xbox controller, however, this one does include a rechargeable battery pack, and in theory, that should just about justify the price. After all, the MSRP of a new Xbox controller and battery pack combined comes out to about $85. But you can easily get standard Xbox controllers for much cheaper prices. Even Microsoft is currently selling them for just $45 (opens in new tab).

The sticker shock is real, but I won't turn my nose up at a business trying to be more environmentally conscious. This is part of a broader sustainability initiative at Xbox, and the company says it's "exploring ways to use less new plastic and reduce waste" with this project. Hopefully that means these efforts can eventually be integrated to make even the standard controllers a bit more sustainable.

