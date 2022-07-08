This mobile controller deal brings Amazon's Luna down to an all time low

If you're on the lookout for a mobile controller deal then look no further because Amazon's Luna controller is currently at an all-time low at just $39.99 (down from $69.99) (opens in new tab). This controller goes on sale often but we have never seen it as low as this making this deal a must-see.

The Luna controller is a true cloud-based controller with something Amazon refers to as 'Cloud Direct' technology which allows you to use the controller with compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. It can be extremely hard to find mobile controllers for under $40 making this deal one that offers great bang for buck value.

You need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this mobile controller deal, if you don't have one already then don't worry: you can get yourself a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab). This will allow you to not only take advantage of this deal but also scroll browse and purchase discounted products that are a part of this year's Prime Day gaming deals. These sales occur on the 12th and 13th of July which is next week, and just a few days away.

Save $30 - Since its release, the Luna controller has not been shy of a sale however it has never gone down below $50. It is currently sitting at an all-time low this weekend for Prime members.



Save $30 - For just $13 more you can also get your hands on a phone clip to attach to the Luna controller, allowing you to use your phone with it on the go. This is a 36% saving, bringing this price down to an all-time low, yet again.



In order to get your hands on this deal - and others - you need to be a prime member. You can currently grab yourself a free trial of Amazon Prime, which lasts 30 days. This will also allow you to browse the upcoming deals for Amazon Prime Day.

You can already pick up a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime. If you start this deal now it will allow you to get your hands on this deal and also browse the early sales and the Prime Day deals all for free next week.



If this controller doesn't really tickle your fancy, don't worry. There are plenty of great deals on all of our favourite mobile controllers which you can check out below. These are updated every 30 minutes so you know you're getting the most recent price.

If you're unsure what controller you want to pick up then you can take a look at our best PC controllers. If you need something cloud based then you can also check out our best mobile controllers.