This Meta Quest 2 Prime Day bundle comes with a gift card value of its own savings

On the lookout for some Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals? This bundle on Amazon US boasts savings of $51 by offering the VR headset and an Amazon gift card for $299 (RRP $349.99) total. It's an enviable option amid the Prime Day Meta Quest deals we've been eyeballing, not least because it basically pays you to have the discount baked into it. Hello, gift card.

As shared in our Quest 2 review, Meta's latest VR gear sports "immediately obvious and undeniably sharper resolution than its predecessor, even in the set-up phases where all you're staring at is the Oculus void. Where the original had a per-eye resolution of 1440×1600, the Quest 2 boasts 1832×1920 per eye. This massively benefits games, resulting in sharper and more detailed worlds, while making text-heavy experiences such as The Room VR actually legible." Sure, we had a few quibbles with the overall aesthetics of the product (more on that later), but when it comes to functionality, the Quest 2 is a decent pick when looking at all the Prime Day gaming deals on offer right now.

This Quest 2 bundle is exclusive to the Amazon US store right now, so any readers from other regions should go right ahead and scroll down to find other bargains relevant to where you're shopping from.

Meta Quest 2 128GB with $50 Amazon Gift Card | $349.99 $299 at Amazon

Save $51 - Not only does this Meta Quest 2 bundle pare back the RRP by almost 15%, it comes with a gift card of the exact same value you'd be saving. In many ways you're netting yourself $100 in profit between the gift card and VR headset combined.



Should you buy the Meta Quest 2 bundle?

For anyone looking to enter the VR gaming sphere, you can't go wrong with this deal. Not only is the headset your gateway to discovering the best Meta Quest 2 games out there, the $50 Amazon gift card it comes with will take the sting out of some of those larger game purchases.

VR veterans who have been holding off on upgrading their gear will find lots to love about the latest iteration of Meta's headset. "One of the keys to the Oculus Quest's success was the inclusion of the Oculus Touch controllers, allowing players to interact more fully with VR worlds than the simple, single pointer in Oculus Go allowed," we said in our review, making the Quest 2 just that much more immersive and user-friendly in general.

The main downside we found with it was purely cosmetic, with both the headset and handheld controllers comprised of "cheap-looking white plastic". Not only that, but "where the headset lost its fabric outer, the new Touch controllers lose their rubberized grips." That can make for a slightly less aesthetically pleasing experience, but when the Quest 2 is in action, you'll forget the tacky plastic shell and be able to dive headfirst into the good stuff (literally).

All in all, this Prime Day Quest 2 bundle offers excellent value for money as well as a great product, rubber grips aside. If you weren't planning on scouring for a PSVR2 in our guide to the best Prime Day PS5 deals , it's an excellent and cost-effective alternative.

