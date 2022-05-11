Best Quest 2 games to escape reality for a little while

The best Quest 2 games are now a brilliantly varied bunch. The technical VR progress of the last few years and the affordability of the Quest 2 headset means we’re far from the days when VR games were just short experiences. This is a burgeoning, exciting realm and now requires even less of an investment to get your head in the game. The best Quest 2 games now include 12-hour-long campaigns and games bursting with creativity only possible in the virtual reality space.

We’re seeing welcome remakes of classic games but also entirely new experiences, some of which can even help us keep fit as well as escape reality. Nowhere else can you rub shoulders with an adorable mouse one minute and attempt to escape rooms packed with terrifying deadly traps the next. Here are the best Quest 2 games to download right now.

1. Beat Saber

Developer: Beat Games

In a market now heaving sweatily with VR workout games, Beat Saber still manages to expertly slice through the competition. In perfect rhythm, of course. Part of this is down to its apparent beautiful simplicity - see block, cut block in time with the music, continue - but another is that Beat Games has never stopped adding to the core experience. New music packs, shout out to Lady Gaga, have been released consistently since launch, and you can now play in full 360 degrees thanks to the wire free nature of the Quest 2. The true joy of the Beat Saber experience though is progressing through the difficulty levels like a Jedi in training. Each track has multiple variables to help you improve your speed with your trusty lightsabers and, before you know it, you’re expertly slicing away in pursuit of the elusive SS rank. Just don’t blame us when you’re listening to the tracks outside of Beat Saber and your arms start twitching.

2. Resident Evil 4

Developer: Armature Studio

No, come back! This is no mere lazy port of a survival horror game that, let’s face it, by this point has been on more platforms than any of us would like to show our age by admitting to playing. Armature Studio clearly adores Resident Evil 4, constructing a first-person experience that genuinely feels like Leon S. Kennedy’s worst ever day. And switching up that iconic third-person perspective to a first-person one comes with all kinds of benefits as well as fresh terror. Leon’s gear is helpfully positioned on your body so you can just grab what you need, shooting feels just desperate but powerful enough, and all of Resi 4’s puzzles can now be grabbed and manipulated. If the opening hours terrified you back in 2005 on your CRT TV, there’s no denying that the Resident Evil 4 VR experience will up your heart rate but dodge that first chainsaw and there’s a genuinely brilliant full horror experience here.

3. Superhot VR

Developer: SUPERHOT

By this point it’s not even possible to write a list of VR games that doesn’t include Superhot VR but that’s because this game of deadly living statues just works so well on the platform. Especially wire free on the Quest 2. Just, set your boundaries please. Which is good general life advice anyway. Like Beat Saber, it’s the simplicity that draws you in here. Your enemies only move when you do, so how hard can it be? Part of the attraction here is that everything in Superhot’s minimalist world is yours to manipulate. Bullets in mid air to dodge like you’re Neo in the Matrix… bottles to hurl… pistols to worry about reaching in time… Superhot is a perfect action game but also a puzzler. Everything could happen in the blink of an eye or you can take it second by second. And, don’t worry, it’s OK if you find these faceless wonders terrifying. At least you can punch them, eh?

4. I Expect You To Die 2

Developer: Schell Games

Escape rooms are perfect VR fodder. Enclosed environments to experience either seated or standing and clues to solve in order to stave off an early demise. I Expect You To Die 2 elevates this to an exquisite art form, improving on the already excellent original with a variety of nefarious spy traps and puzzles that would make a Bond villain green with envy that they didn’t come up with it first. All six missions take place across a sprawling cinematic narrative with a classic brilliant spy thriller story and entertaining characters. But truthfully, before we can even mention success, this experience is all about the ways you’re going to expire. Whether that’s via grenades, poisonous gas, or an irresistibly placed explosive cigar, your experience fighting against the title will seem fruitless at first. Keep going though and this is a wickedly inventive puzzler. Rest in pieces.

5. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Developer: Skydance Interactive

First things first. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is an intense experience. It’s the kind of undead apocalypse simulator that will test every single one of your judgements of the Walking Dead characters as you quickly realise that you’d probably just hide under a bed in this situation. Combat here is what can best be described as crunchy. As much as you’d like long distance weaponry, most of what you’ll initially find means getting up close and personal with the slavering undead as you embed bottles in flesh, knives into skulls, and desperately slash at clutching limbs. This is no hands off House of the Dead experience, instead relying on endless crafting of home made shanks and hoping you’ll survive another day in a bleak overrun version of New Orleans. If you want to physically wrap yourself with bandages to heal and actually feel like every day might be your last, you don’t want to miss this.

6. Moss

Developer: Polyarc

Soon to be joined on Quest 2 by the equally delightful Moss 2, the adventures of the adorable Quill are thankfully far more than just an exercise in cute. This is a beautifully crafted fantasy adventure of both puzzles and combat as we aid Quill on her journey to save her uncle from evil clutches. The conceit here is that we play as The Reader, who as well as steering Quill through a land of threats can also use our perspective as a lumbering human to manipulate the environment for further progression. It’s a perfect combination that makes the most of our ability to peer around each lush environment in full 3D to find a way through. Puzzles mean interacting with the environments at the same time as steering Quill and things can become enjoyably manic. There’s also a lovely feeling of connection with the little mouse, making this feel almost like a two player journey, even if there’s only one human.

7. Robo Recall: Unplugged

Developer: Drifter Entertainment / Epic Games

Robo Recall was released on the original Oculus Rift back in 2017 but given the smaller user base, few people could shout about Epic’s frankly incredible first person robo-shooter. Thankfully, the Unplugged version for Quest 2 means everyone can experience the joys and hilarity of bringing back the nefarious products of the RoboReady Corporation. Robo Recall is all about making you feel as deadly and ludicrously powerful as possible, with weapons holstered over your shoulders for easy access. Yet while blasting away with your shotgun is a satisfying delight, enemy machinery can also be grabbed if you’re within reach and you can physically pull them to pieces. It turns out that, helpfully, the RoboReady Corporation doesn’t mind what shape the androids come back in. Add in being able to catch bullets and other projectiles mid air, and this feels like an action god simulator as much as an FPS.

8. Pistol Whip

Developer: Cloudhead Games Ltd

Pistol Whip sits happily in the middle of the stylish Venn diagram between Beat Saber and John Wick. This is an on-rails first person shooter set to pounding electronic music and it’s a bit like plugging drum beats straight into your brain. Each ultra-stylised level sees you hurtling through an action movie where shots to the beat will earn you points. And if you thought Beat Saber was exhausting, Pistol Whip is basically cardio on bullety steroids as you desperately dodge out of the way of incoming fire and perform those titular pistol whips on those in your direct path. Incredibly too, despite its fast moving nature, Pistol Whip neatly sidesteps any VR sickness fears thanks to constant horizons and a regular momentum, leaving you free to fire with no fear of losing lunch. Your gym regime is about to become a whole lot more exciting than everyone else's.

9. The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Developer: Fireproof Games

If you’ve whiled away the hours prodding puzzle boxes and spinning intricate doo-hickeys in the previous Room games on mobile, you’ll know exactly what to expect from A Dark Matter. These magnificent brainteasers expand perfectly into an atmospheric 3D world of intrigue as we find ourselves in early 20th century London investigating the mysterious disappearance of an Egyptologist. Cue racing between intriguing locations and playing with even more fascinating contraptions. Even on mobile, The Room games have always had an unnerving sensation of wondering what’s behind you as you solve each puzzle and in VR, that feeling is only heightened. Fireproof Games has crafted an often gently chilling journey across London and the scale of A Dark Matter has a gleeful giant escape room feel. Ideal for the days when you want to feel like Sherlock Holmes but would prefer to don a Quest 2 than a deerstalker hat.

10. Half-Life Alyx

Developer: Valve