Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals live: all the biggest discounts available now

Hey! If any of you eagle eyed deal hunters spotted an image implying you'd save over $100 off that last carry case that only costs $23.99, no you didn't.

Syntech Hard Carrying Case | $32.99 $23.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Your Quest 2 works hard to provide your eyes with virtual tomfoolery. So, I'd argue it deserves somewhere nice to live in its off time, and Syntech's hard carrying case is down from $32.99 to $23.99, courtesy of a 27% Prime Day discount. You'll be able to stow away the headset itself alongside an Elite Strap and its controllers, meaning you won't have to scramble around looking for all the bits required to dive into your VR library.

MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop | $999.00 $859.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Yes, I know this isn't a Meta Quest 2, but before you pick up your virtual pitchforks, hear me out. While the VR headset can function without a PC, there's a case to be made for pairing it with a laptop or PC. So, I thought I'd share this pretty neat RTX 4050 gaming laptop deal, as it's specs will pair pretty well with Meta's face goggles. It's armed with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 CPU too, so you won't have to worry about performance issues disrupting your favorite Steam VR adventures. Placing VR aside just for a single moment, for $859.99, you'll get a mobile rig that can perform the same DLSS 3 upscaling tricks as its chonky PC graphics card siblings, like the RTX 4090. Sure, it's not going to compete with fully fledge desktop GPUs, but for under $900, it's going to pack a performance punch.

Razer Adjustable VR Head Strap for Quest 2 | $69.99 $62.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) If you aren't a fan of smaller third-party brands you haven't heard of, you might struggle to find some Meta Quest 2 accessories since the market is so dominated by them. However, Razer has you covered here if you're in need of a comfort boost from your headset's head strap that famously doesn't work with everybody's skull. In this deal, you aren't getting a massive saving, but this product did only launch a few months back, and if you do want a better-known brand, you'll likely need to pay more money. Either way, this can be yours for just $62.99 at the moment, and it doesn't even look like a Prime-exclusive deal.

Meta Quest 2 (Renewed Premium) | $299 $269 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) If you're looking to save even more money and still get a Quest 2 headset, there's also the option to go for an open-box version that Amazon is pricing much lower than a brand-new model. This has the rating of "renewed premium", so it seems like this has gone through some scrupulous testing and renovation. Either way, this is an excellent way to dip your toe in the water of a VR platform which is going to be followed up with a newer model in the coming months. For just $269, you're saving a lot more than the $30 the retail page tells you - if you compare it to a brand-new version, that is.

ZYBER Controller Extensions | $45.89 $36.71 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Ever wish it actually looked like you were wielding cool laser swords in real life while playing Beat Saber rather than just flailing wee controllers around in your hands? Well, you might still look a little bit silly to everyone that can't see your virtual form, but these controller extensions by Zyber should provide you more like a baton.



They're currently down from $45.89 to $36.71 thanks to a 20% Prime Day discount, and the set features two grips and an extension pole for the middle. I'm not going to judge you if you use the set to jump around like Darth Maul in VR, as I'd probably do the same. That said, if you're not a massive nerd like me, you might be more interested in the fact it can turn your Quest 2 controllers into a golf club.

Syntech Link Cable | $25.99 $16.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) Look, I get it, cables are anything but exciting. However, if you're not looking to splash out on the D-Link VR Air Bridge I pointed out earlier, this 16ft wire will provide you with a bit more freedom to move around when playing PC VR games. It's down from $25.99 to $16.99 and provide you with a high speed connection from your rig to your headset. In other words, you shouldn't notice a difference in quality, even though it's a substantially longer cable than the one with Meta's goggles.

Geekvr Comfort Head Strap | $69.99 $45.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future / GeekVR) Another Quest 2 add on that you could brand as essential, particularly if you're planning long trips to the virtual plane. Not only does the GeekVR head strap provide you with an additional hot swappable 5000mAh battery, it'll also make wearing the headset more comfortable, as it'll help distribute its weight across your noggin. The GeekVR headstrap and battery is currently available for $45.99 thanks to a 34% discount, but you can also an additional 10% off using a coupon. If you already own the core add on, you'll be pleased to know additional batteries for the head strap are also 25% cheaper at the moment, as you can grab one for $20.50 instead of $25.99.

Meta Quest 2 256GB (Renewed) | $349.00 $299.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) If you're looking to pay even less for a Quest 2 this Prime Day, you'll probably want to consider this pretty impressive deal on a 256GB 'renewed' model. You'll be able to grab the headset for $299.99 rather than $349, which is great considering the latter price is already lower than its previous MSRP. It's also certified to work like new and is backed up by a one year guarantee, so you won't need to worry about receiving a grubby second hand pair of VR goggles.