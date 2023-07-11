Live
Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals live: all the biggest discounts available now
All the latest Prime Day Quest 2 VR headset deals coming at you live right here
Prime Day Meta Quest deals are now making the rounds, and now could be the perfect time to pick up a VR headset. Why, I hear you ask? Well, Amazon's big sale features some of the best headset prices you'll see all year, not to mention you'll be able to pick up Quest 2 accessories and games for less.
Amazon doesn't beat around the bush, and great Prime Day gaming deals are already available online. If you're looking for VR headset offers, you'll find a whole bunch at out Meta Quest Prime Day deals hub, where we'll be foraging for discounts on headset bundles, accessories, and anything that'll pair nice with the virtual reality goggles. However, if you stick with me right here, I'll be on the hunt for
Oculus Meta Quest 2 discounts specifically, which will save you from fishing in the treacherous waters of the Amazon sale yourself.
Today's best Prime Day Quest 2 deals in the US
- Meta Quest 2 256GB: $349, down from $429
- Meta Quest 2 128GB: Just $269 for a renewed premium headset
- Syntech Link Cable 16ft: Under $20 for a right-angle charging cable
- GeekVR Comfort Head Strap: $10 off and a 10% coupon
- NexiGo Enhanced Charging Dock: $26% off for LED stand
- Hard Carrying Case: 47% off at Amazon
- GEEKERA Charging Dock: 20% coupon available
Today's best Prime Day Quest 2 deals in the UK
- Quest 2 bundles: the headset, Resident Evil 4, and Beat Saber for £331.95
- Currys: Free Beat Saber and extra Tastecard offers
- John Lewis: Bundles available with two year guarantee
- Very: Watch for discounts on accessories and bundles
Ahoy there! It's time to set sail and catch some great Prime Day Quest 2 deals. I'm Phil, and I'll be helping you navigate Amazon's sale in search of excellent VR headset bargains. No, I'm not actually on a boat like a rugged sea captain, I'm sat at my desk with an overactive imagination, but I've got you covered when it comes to Amazon Quest 2 offers. I'll also be fighting the urge to not say 'Oculus', so forgive me if I end forget about the 'Meta' shenanigans during our journey.
Hey! If any of you eagle eyed deal hunters spotted an image implying you'd save over $100 off that last carry case that only costs $23.99, no you didn't.
Syntech Hard Carrying Case |
$32.99 $23.99 at Amazon
Your Quest 2 works hard to provide your eyes with virtual tomfoolery. So, I'd argue it deserves somewhere nice to live in its off time, and Syntech's hard carrying case is down from $32.99 to $23.99, courtesy of a 27% Prime Day discount. You'll be able to stow away the headset itself alongside an Elite Strap and its controllers, meaning you won't have to scramble around looking for all the bits required to dive into your VR library.
MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop |
$999.00 $859.99 at Amazon
Yes, I know this isn't a Meta Quest 2, but before you pick up your virtual pitchforks, hear me out. While the VR headset can function without a PC, there's a case to be made for pairing it with a laptop or PC. So, I thought I'd share this pretty neat RTX 4050 gaming laptop deal, as it's specs will pair pretty well with Meta's face goggles. It's armed with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 CPU too, so you won't have to worry about performance issues disrupting your favorite Steam VR adventures.
Placing VR aside just for a single moment, for $859.99, you'll get a mobile rig that can perform the same DLSS 3 upscaling tricks as its chonky PC graphics card siblings, like the RTX 4090. Sure, it's not going to compete with fully fledge desktop GPUs, but for under $900, it's going to pack a performance punch.
Razer Adjustable VR Head Strap for Quest 2 |
$69.99 $62.99 at Amazon
If you aren't a fan of smaller third-party brands you haven't heard of, you might struggle to find some Meta Quest 2 accessories since the market is so dominated by them. However, Razer has you covered here if you're in need of a comfort boost from your headset's head strap that famously doesn't work with everybody's skull.
In this deal, you aren't getting a massive saving, but this product did only launch a few months back, and if you do want a better-known brand, you'll likely need to pay more money.
Either way, this can be yours for just $62.99 at the moment, and it doesn't even look like a Prime-exclusive deal.
Meta Quest 2 (Renewed Premium) |
$299 $269 at Amazon
If you're looking to save even more money and still get a Quest 2 headset, there's also the option to go for an open-box version that Amazon is pricing much lower than a brand-new model. This has the rating of "renewed premium", so it seems like this has gone through some scrupulous testing and renovation.
Either way, this is an excellent way to dip your toe in the water of a VR platform which is going to be followed up with a newer model in the coming months. For just $269, you're saving a lot more than the $30 the retail page tells you - if you compare it to a brand-new version, that is.
ZYBER Controller Extensions |
$45.89 $36.71 at Amazon
Ever wish it actually looked like you were wielding cool laser swords in real life while playing Beat Saber rather than just flailing wee controllers around in your hands? Well, you might still look a little bit silly to everyone that can't see your virtual form, but these controller extensions by Zyber should provide you more like a baton.
They're currently down from $45.89 to $36.71 thanks to a 20% Prime Day discount, and the set features two grips and an extension pole for the middle. I'm not going to judge you if you use the set to jump around like Darth Maul in VR, as I'd probably do the same. That said, if you're not a massive nerd like me, you might be more interested in the fact it can turn your Quest 2 controllers into a golf club.
Syntech Link Cable |
$25.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Look, I get it, cables are anything but exciting. However, if you're not looking to splash out on the D-Link VR Air Bridge I pointed out earlier, this 16ft wire will provide you with a bit more freedom to move around when playing PC VR games. It's down from $25.99 to $16.99 and provide you with a high speed connection from your rig to your headset. In other words, you shouldn't notice a difference in quality, even though it's a substantially longer cable than the one with Meta's goggles.
Geekvr Comfort Head Strap |
$69.99 $45.99 at Amazon
Another Quest 2 add on that you could brand as essential, particularly if you're planning long trips to the virtual plane. Not only does the GeekVR head strap provide you with an additional hot swappable 5000mAh battery, it'll also make wearing the headset more comfortable, as it'll help distribute its weight across your noggin.
The GeekVR headstrap and battery is currently available for $45.99 thanks to a 34% discount, but you can also an additional 10% off using a coupon. If you already own the core add on, you'll be pleased to know additional batteries for the head strap are also 25% cheaper at the moment, as you can grab one for $20.50 instead of $25.99.
Meta Quest 2 256GB (Renewed) |
$349.00 $299.99 at Amazon
If you're looking to pay even less for a Quest 2 this Prime Day, you'll probably want to consider this pretty impressive deal on a 256GB 'renewed' model. You'll be able to grab the headset for $299.99 rather than $349, which is great considering the latter price is already lower than its previous MSRP. It's also certified to work like new and is backed up by a one year guarantee, so you won't need to worry about receiving a grubby second hand pair of VR goggles.
D-Link VR Air Bridge |
$99.00 $78.99 at Amazon
Let's kick things off with this D-Link VR Air Bridge, as you can grab it for $20 less thanks to a Prime Day discount. This is a must have Quest 2 accessory if you're looking to cut the cord and play some PC VR games without tethers, as it'll allow the headset to connect wirelessly over Wi-Fi. You also won't have to worry about frame rate issues or latency, as Wi-Fi 6 compatibility will ensure your trip to the virtual realm stays smooth.
