This is the only steady PlayStation Portal stock I've seen in weeks, but it's only for the hardcore

We're a month into the PlayStation Portal's life and stock is still incredibly difficult to come by. Yes, i've spotted flashes of the $199 handheld remote player at Amazon and Best Buy over the last few days, but my daily crawls haven't come up lucky in a long time. However, there's one retailer holding strong right now. Antonline currently has PlayStation Portal stock on the shelves but there's one pricey caveat...

You'll need to buy a PS5 at the same time. This bundle throws together a full priced PS5 ($499.99) with a free copy of Spider-Man 2 and a PlayStation Portal system ($199.99). All together you're paying the expected $699.98 for the full package. Not only that, but this stock has been available since before the weekend - and is still holding out today - that's by far the longest I've seen a PlayStation Portal on the shelves since it launched.

This would normally be a particularly niche PS5 bundle, but with PlayStation Portal stock looking so low this could be a lifeline for anyone looking to grab the rare handheld before the holidays. Antonline shipping will take 3-10 business days, so if you're lucky you could swing this in before Christmas day. Still, you're covered for the holidays either way - and you're particularly lucky if you're also yet to pick up a PS5 Slim.

PS5 Slim | Spider-Man 2 | PlayStation Portal | $699.98 at Antonline

You have to be needing both a PS5 and a PlayStation Portal for this bundle to work out, but if you do you're in luck. Considering Portal stock has been incredibly difficult to find in recent weeks, this mega bundle is a win - especially with that free copy of Spider-Man 2 still included.



Should you buy this PlayStation Portal bundle?

This is a whopper, but if you're particularly keen on picking up a PlayStation Portal sooner rather than later it might be your best chance. The Portal has been unavailable for weeks now, and any restocks have been flying off the shelves particularly quickly. That means this is your only way to buy the handheld remote player right now.

If that sounds good, you're off to the races. However, I would caveat this offer with my own experience. I don't expect PlayStation Portal stock woes to last much longer than the holidays and there's little point in splashing the cash on a new console you'll have to resell further down the line. After all you're spending nearly $700 on a $200 device here - and that rarely ends well.

If you're dead set on picking up a PlayStation Portal ahead of the holidays, it's a solid bet. However, if you can wait until the new year we could see more availability of the handheld by itself.

