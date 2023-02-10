This is how to get Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom cheap – and it's all to do with Nintendo vouchers

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is undoubtedly set to be one of the biggest releases of the calendar year, if not the biggest. And yet, we still know little about it. The secrecy surrounding the story is incredibly intriguing. What's happening in Hyrule? How has Ganon been resurrected? Is Zelda playable? Is Zelda dead? So many questions!

One thing we do know is the pricing. Following the latest Nintendo Direct, the Japanese games maker confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom would be the first $69.99 / £59.99 game on Nintendo Switch. Ouch. With everyone's bank accounts being squeezed more than ever, this wasn't the news we wanted. That said, there is a solution (surprisingly, provided by Nintendo) that helps make the new Zelda that little bit cheaper – and it's all to do with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.

As outlined in our Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide , the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher system allows anyone subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online to pick up two vouchers for $99.98 / £84.00 (opens in new tab). These can then be exchanged for two eligible (opens in new tab) Switch games, including Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp, Fire Emblem Engage, Pokemon Scarlet / Violet, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more.

By doing this, you are essentially paying $50 apiece for games that go for either $69.99 / $59.99 or $59.99 / £49.99 each. For example, Zelda and Pikmin 4 combined come in at the standard cost of $129.98 / £109.98, whereas by opting for the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher method, you save $30.00 / £25.98. Additionally, you will earn Nintendo Gold Points worth 5% of the total amount spent, equal to around $5 / £4. This can be claimed back to spent on further games. It's the cheapest solution if you are definitely going to be getting any of these games with Nintendo rarely, if ever, dropping the RRP of its first-party titles. You can find the official Nintendo deal below.

Tears of the Kingdom + eligable Switch game | $129.98 $99.98 at My Nintendo Store

Save $30 - Wanting to get Tears of the Kingdom? By purchasing a pair of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers in the US, you can get the newest Zelda as well as another Switch title such as Pikmin 4, Advance Wars, Fire Emblem, or Pokemon. You'll purchase each for about $50. Note: You must own a Nintendo Switch Online membership to make the transaction

Tears of the Kingdom + eligable Switch game | £109.98 £84.00 at My Nintendo Store

Save £25.98 - Take home Tears of the Kingdom plus another Switch game for $50 apiece by purchasing Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Further games eligible include Pikmin 4, Advance Wars, Fire Emblem Engage, Pokemon Scarlet / Violet, Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more. Note: You must own a Nintendo Switch Online membership to make the transaction

