This huge Starfield mod lets you become a freelance ship designer with a new quest system, full voice acting, and more

If you enjoyed building ships in Starfield , you'll love this massive new mod that lets you become a freelance ship designer with a new quest system, full voice acting, and more.

Astroneer: Become a Starship Designer is an "ambitious" project by modder codegangsta, which lets players focus on arguably one of the best parts of Starfield. In the mod, players will find a brand new radiant quest system where they can build thematic ships from the mission board, alongside a new and fully voiced NPC called Aria Collins, and a full progression system that rewards players to completing builds.

To showcase the mod, codegangsta has created a video which feels a little bit like the trailer for an upcoming sci-fi movie. The mod's designer has also given players an overview of the mod itself, going over everything including building a ship, ship upgrades, and starship encounters. You can find a full description of the mod via Nexusmods .

One of the highlights of this mod includes the ship contracts that will give players access to a variety of new contracts from the mission board - "each tailored to a specific type of vessel." There's also a new progression system that will earn you XP, credits, and Salvage resources as you complete jobs.

Perhaps most impressive of all is Aria Collins, "your guide and collaborator in the shipbuilding world." The new NPC will work with you on each of your projects so you'll not only see her around but also be able to interact with her.

This is one of the most in-depth mods we've seen for Starfield so far. If you were looking for something else though, there's also the loading-free mod that takes away any wait times you have whilst exploring the galaxy, as well as the improved food mod that adds plates to your spaceship's dinner table. Let's not forget the Skyrim-inspired Starfield mod that adds the iconic 'Fus Ro Dah' shout.