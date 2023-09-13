This Starfield mod brings a touch of Skyrim to space by replacing your alien powers with the iconic 'Fus Ro Dah' shout

A Starfield modder has added Skyrim's iconic 'Fus Ro Dah' shout sound effect into the RPG, because why wouldn't you want to hear that while exploring the galaxy?

Nexus Mods user Reece5268 uploaded the 'Skyrim Shout Replacer - Fus Ro Dah (Gravity Wave)' earlier this week. The mod replaces one of the Gravity Wave power sound effects with the iconic Skyrim "Fus Ro Dah!" shout. To make things even more interesting, this modder has only replaced one of the sound files attached to the ability, so you never know when you're going to hear it next.

The iconic 'Fus Ro Dah' shout (known in game as Unrelenting Force) is a dragon shout from Skyrim that players can use to inflict damage on enemies. This isn't technically a thing in Starfield, but the Gravity Wave power "launches a gravity wave in a cone ahead of you that staggers and knocks enemies," which is basically a slightly-dialled-down version of the same thing.

This isn't the first time the two Bethesda titles have crossed paths. Since Starfield's release just over a week ago, fans have spotted several references to Skyrim in the space RPG. For starters, one of Skyrim's traditions has returned in Starfield but with a twist. Fans of the Elder Scrolls title may remember the bucket trick, well, the same shenanigans have returned in Starfield but require a bin instead.

Not only this but Starfield fans have also discovered a delightful nod to Skyrim's most infamous line : "I used to be an adventurer like you..." Unfortunately, not everything made its way into space as Skyrim's cheesy healing tradition didn't make its way into Starfield .