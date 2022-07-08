This early Prime Day monitor deal sees our favorite budget gaming screen for a record low

This early Prime Day monitor deal is an enticing sale indeed and offers you the chance to get one of our favourite budget models, for a record low. If you've been after a 1080p monitor that can offer very solid speeds, comes from a known brand, and doesn't break the bank (even at its MSRP truth be told) then scoring the AOC 24G2 from Amazon for just $157.30 (was $230) (opens in new tab) is a hell of a deal that you may want to jump on right now.

This discount of nearly a third (about 70-something bucks) is a significant deal on one of our picks for best gaming monitor. The value it offers at its regular price is a reason why we have it high up on our list, and readily recommend it to folks, particularly with folks maybe not having such large budgets right now. At this price - to repeat, a record low - it's an unbelievable early Prime Day monitor deal. For reference, as recently as earlier this month, the price was as high as $217, and the last time the price was even nearly this low ($160) was in September of last year!

To give you a quick rundown of what you'll actually get: it's a 24-inch IPS panel, with a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate, that also sports AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth images. There are no extra flourishes like HDR ratings or anything but, hey, we're in budget waters here - and, quite frankly, in bargain waters right now. You can read a full breakdown of what makes the monitor so awesome in our AOC 24G2 review.

If you're on a tight budget, but want something for playing games like Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends at smooth and fast speeds then this early Prime Day Monitor deal is absolutely worth looking at - and you'll get ahead of the rush that'll come next week too.

