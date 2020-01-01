This Disney Plus bundle deal with Hulu and ESPN+ is cheaper than Netflix premium

There's still time to save big on this excellent cheap Disney Plus bundle deal. For just $12.99 a month you're not only getting Disney Plus, but also Hulu and ESPN Plus, making it a very comprehensive package.

And with a 4K Netflix account costing $15.99 a month, we think this is an absolute steal, especially as there's lots of 4K Disney Plus content at no extra charge. Heck, pair this with a Netflix account if you want and you could really consider joining the cord-cutter community and ditching your regular cable TV package. And don't forget, you can cancel any of these streaming services at any time - you're not tied into any long term commitments. If you already have Hulu and/or ESPN+ you don't have to miss out as Disney will help reduce your bill.

This is a great time to join too as the first season of the super-popular Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian , has just wrapped up, so you can binge through the entire thing right now instead of having to wait a week between episodes like anyone that signed up at the beginning. We've been logging the best Disney Plus sign-up offers since launch, and nothing's bested this offer so far and at this time of year, we don't expect anything to do so for a while.

Want to learn more about the new streaming service from the House of Mouse? we've rounded up the details along with what movies and TV shows you can watch over on our Disney Plus page.

If you're looking to give someone a year of Disney Plus as a gift instead, then you can do exactly that with a Disney Plus gift card. You can arrange for the membership code to be emailed to the giftee on a specific day, or of course, you could print/write it down yourself to put it in a card as a physical gift. Sadly, Disney isn't yet offering the Hulu/ESPN bundle on a gift card at this time.

Today's best cheap Disney Plus deals

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ | $12.99 per month

The clear winner of the Disney Plus deal options. This option gives you access to plenty of content for the grown-ups in the home thanks to Hulu and it's very cheap for a bit of ESPN action on the side too.

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

This is the standard subscription for Disney Plus on its own. Unlike Netflix, there are no different membership tiers to get higher quality visuals or extra device access. 4K or HD comes as standard for the vast majority of content!

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $69.99

A fantastic gift idea all year round. You can get the access code emailed to yourself or to the giftee on a specific date. Note: this is for new customers only, so you might have to slyly find out if they already have the service before buying. You could also buy it for yourself as you'll save around $14 compared to paying the regular monthly price for a year.

Get a free year of Disney Plus with Verizon

If you're actually looking to upgrade your mobile data plan soon, then this might be an even better option for you. Verizon will give you a year of Disney Plus (not including Hulu and ESPN+ though) when you sign up.

