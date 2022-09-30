This curved monitor deal has one of our favorite gaming screens at a new record low price

Curved monitor deals are becoming increasingly common as the uptake of such screens, well, becomes increasingly common. And while discounts on monitors as a whole are not rare at all, adding in such specific features like curved designs, or ultrawide resolutions makes some really worth highlighting.

And that's what we have today as Amazon's curved monitor deals bring one that's particularly worth highlighting - and one that makes for a nice budget alternative too. The first is a brand new record low price on the BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R which is now down to just $749.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99). It's a superb all-rounder and features on our rundowns of the best curved gaming monitors and the best ultrawide gaming monitors.

However, if this is still a bit too much for you then we can direct you to a cracking monitor that's much friendlier on the wallet: the AOC CU34G2X is down to $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $399.99). It's only a small saving, yes, but the significant thing is that it takes the screen down to its second lowest price (as far as we can tell).

You'll find more information on both deals below, and more cheap gaming monitor deals lower down on the page.

Today's best curved monitor deals

(opens in new tab) BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R | $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250; lowest ever price - Smashing its previous low by a sizeable fifty bucks, this is a brilliant curved monitor deal for gaming, entertainment, and work and productivity. The monitor has spent much of the past month at the $900 mark so this is a splendid deal in the small timeframe context too as well as the bigger picture.



(opens in new tab) AOC CU34G2X | $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - But if you can't quite stretch to the BenQ above, this beaut - one of our favorite, value-busting curved ultrawide monitors - is also discounted. It's only a small discount but it takes the screen down to a second lowest ever price, as far as we can tell.



The popularity of curved monitors for gaming (and work) has grown in recent years as more games offer the wider resolutions, folks value the extra immersion, and the screen real estate is a joy to use in daily work tasks. In fact, while previously reserved for those with the biggest budgets, these displays are appearing on the internet's best gaming monitor guides more often.

More of today's best gaming monitor deals

For some more of the latest and lowest prices, check out the below listings presented by our smart price-finding tech below.

If you need something more TV-shaped, check out our guides to the best gaming TVs (opens in new tab) and the best 120Hz 4K TVs.