This CPU deal gets you the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for only $399

Amazon's CPU deals are currently offering the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for only $399 (was $570) (opens in new tab) for a $151 saving. Don't miss your chance to invest in the best of Zen 3 for less today.

Although not quite the lowest-ever price on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, this is the best rate of the entire year on the high-end processor, as it usually sells around the $500 mark, and even as high as $550 earlier in the month. This means that this CPU deal saves you a minimum of $101 here. We've seen the overall asking price vary massively, dipping to below the $400 mark back in May, but if this recent price hike is anything to go by, then we wouldn't recommend sleeping on this one.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is easily one of the best CPUs for gaming, and our top pick as the best high-end current generation chipset in the line-up. This is due to the 12-core (24-thread) architecture and high 3.70 GHz base clock speed being ideal for gaming, streaming, and other processor-intensive tasks all at once.

We're hoping that more processors will be decently discounted in the upcoming Prime Day PC deals next month, which are now only two weeks away. It's possible we could see more substantial savings on the best that Team Red has to offer.

One of the biggest strengths of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is the vast compatibility with AM4 motherboards, which has been a tried-and-true socket type since the previous generation, too.

