This casting call reveals details of two The Witcher: Blood Origin characters

New public casting calls have offered a glimpse of what we might expect from The Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Though the calls stopped short of revealing names, we do learn that producers are looking for performers for two unconfirmed characters, codenamed G and Z respectively.

CASTING CALL 'Character G'.Text version can be found here... https://t.co/bZqrCbcfcR@SophHollandCast @FFearis @declandebarra pic.twitter.com/GTQ3suuDQGDecember 4, 2020

G is described as "a brilliantly sharp-minded assassin with restricted growth" and "a true wildcard, unafraid of carnage, violence and chaos". Z, on the other hand, is described as a "mystical and earthly conduit with cerebral palsy", who is "incredibly powerful" and "part of a motley crew on a quest for vengeance".

Both roles are earmarked for females aged between 20 and 45 years old, and the performers will need to be available to film in the UK between May and September 2021.

CASTING CALL! CHARACTER 'Z'Text version can be found here: https://t.co/xqQInVsqnF@SophHollandCast @FFearis @declandebarra pic.twitter.com/fYZSmGAptHDecember 4, 2020

The casting, which was spotted by Comic Book , is keen to welcome actors with similar disabilities to the characters.

We learned that The Witcher was getting a live-action prequel back in July . Set 1,200 years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer on The Continent, The Witcher: Blood Origin will chart the origins of the very first Witcher.

It's been confirmed that The Witcher writer Declan de Barra will act as showrunner, with The Witcher Netflix series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich also on board as executive producer. The show is expected to run as a six-part limited series.

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one," the synopsis teases.

ICYMI, you can own T he Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut for free by downloading or updating the GOG Galaxy client right now. CD Projekt Red is giving away the original epic that kickstarted the juggernaut fantasy series The Witcher and spawned one of the games that defined the last decade .