This cartoonish Modern Warfare 2 bug proves the deadliest enemies are falling care packages

Ringing in the weekend is one of the funniest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta bugs we've seen so far.

As with any game just entering its second beta weekend, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has some bugs (opens in new tab), but few will surprise you in as comically cartoonish a way as this one from Redditor /ven20r, who was lucky enough to witness what I'm sure is a shot-for-shot reimagining of an old Looney Tunes bit.

In it, you can see the player character admiring the smoke pouring out of a bomb while a nearby friendly player moves around erratically. If you're like me and you're watching this part of the video, you're fully expecting the bomb to explode and the video to end with both players coincidentally eliminated, eliciting nothing more than an unsurprised chuckle. But then this happens instead:

Didn't see that coming, did you? It's unclear if the deadly care package was called in by the unfortunate player now crumbled beneath it like Wile E. Coyote under an ACME anvil, but the one witnessing the hilarity was startlingly quick to take advantage of the situation and secure the loot for themselves. It's a little unsettling the way the ragdoll physics make it look like the player suffered a long and painful death by falling crate, but I'd be lying if I said that made it any less amusing to watch (and rewatch).

