This Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal nets you a console, Mario Kart 8, and another game for just £269

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are some of the best prices we've ever seen for a new Nintendo Switch. Best of all, the majority of bundles we're seeing include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – a game every Switch owner should have. These two new bundles, though, also come packaged with three months of Nintendo online and either Minecraft or Rayman: Legends Definitive Edition.

First up, the Switch with Mario Kart, three months online access, and Minecraft is available on Very for £269.99. Minecraft is normally around £20 on its own, and the same bundle with a 256GB Micro SD card is £299 at Currys. Seeing as you can pick up a Micro SD with the same amount of storage for £20 right now, the Very deal is the superior option.

Next, there's Amazon selling the Switch, Mario Kart, three months online, and Rayman for £269.99. Rayman is, hands down, an all-timer of a game. If you haven't played the wonderfully colourful platformer, there's never been a better time. It's another essential Switch purchase, and a brilliant two-player game, too.

As with all these things, it's worth snapping these deals quickly if it's a price you like. The Nintendo Switch is one of this Christmas' most-wanted presents, and they are going to go quickly. You'll find more information on this discount just below, and plenty more Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals further down the page. Keep a close eye on our guide to the best Black Friday gaming deals for more savings.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | Minecraft £269.99 at Very Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | Minecraft £269.99 at Very

This bundle offers the standard console with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition, three months of Nintendo Switch Online, and Minecraft on Switch for just £269.99. That's one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in recent memory. But hurry, this one sold out particularly quickly when it popped up before.



Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | Rayman Legends £269.99 at Amazon Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | Rayman Legends £269.99 at Amazon

This bundle offers the standard console with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, three months of Nintendo Switch Online, and Rayman Legends on Switch for just £269.99. If you're not into the block-building phenomenon, or you're just a Rayman mega-fan, this is a great alternative on an excellent deal.



More of today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

If you're too late to hit the bundle above, there are plenty more Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to take advantage of right now. We're listing all our top picks just below, and you'll find more prices on both the standard Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED just below.

For more offers, we'd recommend checking out the best Black Friday PS5 deals on offer right now, as well as the latest Black Friday Xbox Series X deals as well.