This Animal Crossing: New Horizons Joy-Con makeover is utterly mesmerising

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Joy-Cons have received an adorable makeover thanks to a TikTok creator.

Anna - aka @citruspair on TikTok and Twitter - has their own small business where they customize the Nintendo Switch’s ordinary Joy-Cons and turn them into limited edition pieces in any color combination you can think of.

In their latest video, Anna takes on a pair of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Joy-Cons - which were released as part of a themed Nintendo Switch console last year. To turn the mint and blue Joy-Cons to a custom peaches-and-cream pallet, Anna swaps the original Joy-Con shells for pink and cream ones as well as the D-Pad and buttons so that both controllers sport a matching look. She also makes modifications to the LED strip inside the controller so they light up pink. Finishing the whole thing off with some adorable peach-themed joysticks.

To make the custom controllers even more desirable, they are also able to change color in certain games . For example, games such as Ring Fit Adventure and Pokemon Sword and Shield which have some kind of Nintendo Switch console or just a pair of Joy-Cons present on screen are able to be customized to match the colour of Joy-Cons the player is using. This is the case with all of Nintendo’s official controllers but it’s still very impressive that Anna’s custom controllers are able to do this too.

Anna’s satisfying videos have gained them 78.2K followers on TikTok and enabled them to start their own small business. They don’t just customize Joy-Cons either, as they are also known to mod consoles from time to time, including this incredible Tales of Symphonia GameCube which they perform a UV treatment for, add an HDMI port, as well as a GC loader.

To see what kind of customization work Anna can provide, take a look at the modder’s Etsy page where they sell a number of different console accessories and improvements, including different coloured themed Joy-Cons, thumb grips for various controllers, and even some Joy-Con customization DIY kits.