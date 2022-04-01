This 4K gaming monitor deal bags you an Acer Nitro beast for its lowest ever price

If you're looking for a gaming monitor deal to get you a brand new 4K behemoth, or to save money on some of the best gaming monitors, then Amazon has you covered today. You can get an Acer 4K beauty for its lowest ever price or save big chunks on others from BenQ or Razer.

First up, we have the Acer Nitro XV282K 28-inch 4K monitor for $699.99 (was $900), the lowest price we've seen on this monitor ever. This monitor has a stunning ultra HD display with a refresh rate of 144hz; perfect for any current-gen gaming console or a PC with a great GPU. Thanks to the high refresh rate, you enjoy seamless, lag-free gaming and experience your games in incredible crisp quality.

The Razer Raptor 27 has also seen a significant price cut now, currently at $549.99 (was $700). It's not the lowest we've seen with this monitor, but those price cuts are usually reserved for big sale days; but with $85 off the total price, this is still a worthwhile contender. With a 144Hz refresh rate and a UHD display, this monitor showcases deep vibrant colors and a natural, life-like image. This, alongside the IPS-Grade WQHD (2560x1440P) display, produces stunning images and better viewing angles in all games.

Lastly, we have the BenQ EW3280U 4K panel that's now down to just $642.99 (was $800). This monitor's presentation of colours is particularly good with vivid tones and excellent contrasts, and an image clarity that does the 4K resolution justice. With $157 off, this monitor is defiantly one to consider if you're looking for the perfect monitor companion for your console.

Acer Nitro XV292K | $899 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200; lowest ever price - This is the lowest we've seen this monitor on Amazon, so defiantly grab it while you can. It's a fantastic quality monitor and offers supreme gaming chops and speeds with that glorious 4K resolution.



Razer Raptor 27 | $699 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Not the lowest we've seen this monitor, but its still a significant saving. This monitor showcases vibrant colours with a 144hz refresh rate, making it a great choice.



BenQ EW3280U | $799 $642.99 at Amazon

Save $157 - This comes with a significant saving, and is a great monitor option for those of you on a current-gen console. It customises colour performance and gives detailed contrast and image clarity with 4K resolution at a 60hz refresh rate. By way of price tracking, it's the second-lowest price in a 6-month span so the value is great too.



Check out the full range of the best 4K monitors for gaming here, as well as what's best as a PS5 monitor or Xbox Series X monitor.