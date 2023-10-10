This 48-inch LG OLED monitor is begging to meet your PS5, and it’s almost half price thanks to Prime Day 2

It’s needless to say that if a gaming monitor boasts a 48-inch OLED 4K panel, you’d expect it to cost well over $1,000. That’s certainly usually the case for the LG 48GQ900-B, but a rather brilliant Prime Day 2 discount has completely slashed its price, and it could be your chance to pick up an incredible PS5 monitor.

Over at Amazon right now, the LG 48GQ900-B is down from $1,499.99 to $799.99, thanks to a 47% off Prime Day monitor deal . This new discount beats even last year’s Black Friday discount, as the 2022 sale brought it down to $999. Admittedly, $799 is still a premium price to pay for a desktop gaming monitor, but both its 48-inch stature and 4K 120Hz abilities mean it's one of the best PS5 monitors you’ll come across. Not to mention it could probably replace your TV, especially if you’re looking to upgrade to a high end OLED model anyway.

Typically, we’d expect other retailers to rise to Amazon’s challenge, but it seems like this is a proper bonafide Big Deal Days exclusive offer. We’ve checked a variety of stores, and Best Buy and Walmart still have the LG 48GQ900-B listed at full price. It’s hard to imagine a screen of this calibre dipping much lower, so it might be worth jumping on this deal now rather than waiting for November.

What makes a great PS5 monitor?

Typically, a PS5 monitor is a screen that can match the new gen console's 4K 120Hz capabilities, but it's not always that clear cut. While higher resolutions and refresh rates are nice, it's important to consider whether other elements like screen tech would elevate your experience more.

In part, it's the fact that the LG 48GQ900-B includes an OLED panel and 4K 120Hz specs that makes it a fantastic PS5 monitor, especially at its current discounted price. At $799, it's far more affordable than usual, and will put most TVs out there to shame.

That said, the LG 48GQ900-B isn't just suitable for PS5, as it's going to help gaming PC players push their graphics card to the limit. Admittedly, if you've got something like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, you might want to aim for a higher refresh rate than 120Hz, but it's still going to perform admirably when plugged into most GPUs.

