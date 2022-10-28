This 17-inch Asus TUF rig is just $699 in Amazon's latest gaming laptop deals

Many gaming laptop deals may focus on a 15-inch screen system but Amazon's best offer today is on the 17.3-inch Asus TUF rig. You'll find this larger machine sitting at just $699.99 (was $899.99) (opens in new tab) right now, packing an i5 and RTX 3050 GPU. It dropped to that price only last week, but it's otherwise very rare to see it enjoy such a large discount. $699.99 is usually the lowest price we see for 15-inch RTX 3050 laptops so this is quite the bargain.

We can't say how long Amazon plans on running this deal but it seems likely to be one of the best offers around until Black Friday gaming laptop deals kick in fully. The laptop offers an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, along with 512GB of SSD storage and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Its 17.3-inch screen has a respectable refresh rate of 144Hz which should help cut down on motion blur. Also, it has MIL-STD-810H military standard protection if you're prone to dropping your laptop. Asus also promises it has self-cleaning dual fans with anti-dust technology to cut back on overheating issues. It should be simple to add or replace memory or storage too if you want to upgrade.

You'll find more information on this offer below, as well as plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming Laptop | $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - You can save $200 on this entry level Asus TUF gaming laptop at Amazon right now, grabbing an RTX 3050 GPU, 11th generation i5 processor, and 512GB SSD in the process. At this price, you'd normally be looking at a 15-inch model so the extra screen inches is an excellent way of getting more from this weekend's crop of gaming laptop deals.



